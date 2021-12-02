MCCC’s Workforce Development Division Hosting Online Info Session For Medical Billing Specialist Program

Image via Montgomery County Community College

If you’re considering your career options, need to gain new skills quickly, and want a job in a growing field, learn more about Montgomery County Community College’s Medical Billing Specialist program and the associated Certified Billing and Coding Specialist credential in an online information session via Zoom on Wednesday, Dec. 8, at 5:30 p.m.

To register, visit here .

MCCC’s 186-hour Medical Billing Specialist Program provides a solid foundation in medical billing, coding, and administrative support functions. Students will learn customer service skills as well as the support functions needed in front of medical offices.

Training includes learning how to process basic claims for medical insurance and third-party reimbursements, an introduction to medical terminology, CPT4 and ICD10 coding, and the standard techniques for Electronic Health Records.

“As the health care industry continues to grow particularly in this region, the demand for medical billing specialists will continue to increase,” said Bernadette DeBias, MCCC Director of Workforce Development. “We work with a group of employer partners who will review resumes of enrolled students mid-way through the semester, and often offer employment opportunities to students.”

DeBias attributes the success of the program to solid curriculum, instructed by four instructors who manage revenue recovery in large healthcare organizations such as Jefferson Health, Penn Medicine and the Lehigh Valley Health Network. MCCC’s instructors work full-time in the field and are current with continued changes and industry needs.

Acclara Solutions is one of MCCC’s Employer Partners for this program and will be presenting employment opportunities during the information session. Acclara is a revenue cycle management firm within the healthcare industry.

“It is always a pleasure to work with MCCC’s Workforce Development Division,” said Joe Zullo, Human Resource business partner for Acclara. “Staff is extremely responsive in sharing resumes of graduates of the Medical Billing Specialist Program. Acclara regularly recruits students from the program.”

The next program will start on Feb. 8 and conclude on May 21, with credentialing exams to be held during the week of May 23. Classes are fully online with live instruction.

MCCC’s Workforce Development Division provides sector-specific, employer-validated, customized training programs for non-profits, businesses and industry in Montgomery County.