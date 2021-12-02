ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
S&P 500 is little changed as investors access omicron risk, Dow rises 100 points

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe S&P 500 was steady on Thursday as investors gauged the arrival of the latest Covid variant on U.S. shores and as the White House tightened travel restrictions. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained about 100 points, helped by a 3% uptick in Boeing’s stock. The S&P 500 rose less than...

DailyFx

US Dollar Fundamental Forecast: DXY Primed Ahead of CPI Data

US Dollar gains for a sixth week but upside strength is easing. Removal of Omicron risk aversion may bode well for the USD. EUR/USD likely to resume as the driving force for DXY index. US inflation data may boost the Greenback on strong data. The US Dollar finished higher for...
BUSINESS
Investor's Business Daily

Chevron Leads Five Stocks Near Buy Points — With This Caveat

Your stocks to watch include five names near buy points — Chevron (CVX), ZIM Integrated Shipping (ZIM), Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL), O'Reilly Automotive (ORLY) and Life Storage (LSI). However, investors should proceed with caution. Market conditions are not favorable, with omicron variant fears and hawkish Fed signals weighing on...
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

Gold Weekly Forecast: Sellers eye $1,750 as Fed stays on tightening path

Gold registered heavy losses for the third straight week. Fed looks to accelerate taper despite dismal NFP data, Omicron worries. Next target on the downside for gold aligns at $1,750. Gold started the week under modest bearish pressure and closed in negative territory on Monday and Tuesday. Following an uninspiring...
BUSINESS
investing.com

Stock Market News: Hawkish Fed, Omicron Fears Rock Markets As Volatility Soars

Market Indexes: It was a volatile week, with all 4 indexes retreating, as the market was rocked by hawkish comments from the Fed, the uncertainty of the Omnicom virus variant, and a weaker than expected jobs report, although the unemployment rate plunged to a 21-month low of 4.2%. Volatility: The...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Past Week: Ford, Zillow, Salesforce, Meta And More

Benzinga has examined the prospects for many investor favorite stocks over the past week. Last week's bullish calls included Chinese electric vehicle makers and a big three automaker. An American social media giant and China's biggest online retailer were among the bearish calls seen. The major indexes closed lower on...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

2 Growth Stocks I'd Avoid in 2022

OrganiGram's sales were impressive in its most recent quarter, but its margins weren't. Peloton has slashed the price of its flagship bike, but that may not be enough to generate strong growth numbers next year. Both stocks have been crashing in recent months, and I'm not optimistic that the future...
STOCKS
investing.com

4 Top Nasdaq-100 Stocks to Buy in December

The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 trended higher this week amid the uncertainties surrounding inflation and the emergence of the omicron coronavirus variant. Furthermore, better-than-expected private payrolls, rising consumer spending, and strategic policies to deal with omicron are expected to support the stock market. So, we believe fundamentally sound Nasdaq 100 stocks Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO), Intel (INTC), Amgen (AMGN), and NXP (NXPI) could be ideal picks now.The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 edged higher this week after the Federal Reserve chairman's hawkish comment to accelerate bond-buying in a bid to curtail sustained and troublesome inflation. Although investors remained wary of growing inflation and the emergence of the omicron coronavirus variant, U.S. stocks rebounded sharply yesterday.
STOCKS
investing.com

S&P 500 Slips on Tech Wreck After November Job Gains Fall Short

Investing.com – The S&P 500 fell Friday, after data showed job gains fell well short of estimates in November at time when concerns about the impact of Omicron on economic growth continue to dominate investor sentiment. The S&P 500 fell 1.5%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.76%, or 261...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

U.S. stock market aims for back-to-back gains, even as employment report shows 210,000 jobs created in November

U.S. stocks opened modestly higher Friday morning, as investors parsed a jobs report that came in much weaker than expected on a headline basis but appeared to offer some fodder for bullish investors worried about a rapid pace of interest-rate increases by the Federal Reserve. The Labor Department reported that a mere 210,000 new jobs were created in November, well below estimates from economists polled by The Wall Street Journal for a gain of 573,000 new jobs. However, the report did have some strong points. The jobless rate fell to 4.2% from 4.6%, and touched a new pandemic low. Economists...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Microsoft, Salesforce.com Inc. share losses contribute to Dow's 135-point fall

Shares of Microsoft and Salesforce.com Inc. are retreating Friday afternoon, dragging the Dow Jones Industrial Average into negative territory. The Dow (DJIA) was most recently trading 135 points lower (-0.4%), as shares of Microsoft (MSFT) and Salesforce.com Inc. (CRM) are contributing to the blue-chip gauge's intraday decline. Microsoft's shares are down $8.59 (2.6%) while those of Salesforce.com Inc. have fallen $5.32, or 2.0%, combining for an approximately 92-point drag on the Dow. Other components contributing significantly to the decline include Boeing (BA) Visa (V) and Apple Inc. (AAPL) A $1 move in any one of the 30 components of the benchmark results in a 6.59-point swing.
STOCKS
stockxpo.com

S&P 500 dips on Friday, stocks head for losing week from omicron fears

The S&P 500 dipped in volatile trading on Friday, after a disappointing November jobs report, as the market nears the end of a roller-coaster week driven by Covid omicron variant developments. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell about 40 points, dragged down by a 2% loss in Boeing. The S&P...
STOCKS

