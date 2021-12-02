ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks Waver After Omicron-Driven Selloff

stockxpo.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. stocks were mixed Thursday after a seesaw day driven by...

stockxpo.com

Schaeffer's Investment Research

Dow Sets Omicron Fears Aside for Best Win of 2021

Wall Street was determined to set omicron fears aside on Monday, after White House Chief Medical Advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci eased concerns regarding the severity of the new Covid-19 strain. The Dow added no fewer than 647 points, erasing Friday's losses and logging its best single-session gain since November 2020. The S&P 500 also logged a substantial win, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq reversed early-morning losses to walk away with gains. Elsewhere, a rebounding 10-year Treasury yield is in focus, while Bitcoin (BTC) partially recovered from this weekend's selloff to trade around $49,000.
Entrepreneur

4 Recent IPOs Wall Street Analysts Predict Will Rally 80% or More

Bullish market sentiment and a low-interest-rate environment have coaxed many IPOs to market this year. And more IPOs are lined up this month despite COVID-19-omicron-related concerns. Wall Street analysts expect recently listed stocks Robinhood Markets (HOOD), DLocal (DLO), ironSource (IS), and Sprinklr (CXM) to rally by more than 80% in price in the near term. So, we think it could be wise to add these names to one’s watchlist now.
MarketWatch

Dow scores biggest point gain in more than a year, while S&P 500 ends 1.2% higher as omicron worries take a break

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS - DECEMBER 02: The passenger of a flight from South Africa is tested for the Coronavirus at Amsterdam Schiphol airport on December 2, 2021 in Amsterdam, Netherlands. The Netherlands and other nations worldwide temporarily banned most travellers from South Africa after a new variant of Covid-19 named Omicron was discovered. Omicron has sparked worries around the world that it could resist vaccinations and prolong the nearly two-year Covid-19 pandemic. (Photo by Pierre Crom/Getty Images) By Pierre Crom/Getty Images MARKET SNAPSHOT.
#Nasdaq Composite
stockxpo.com

Stocks Open Higher; Oil Rises on Hopes of Milder Covid Variant

U.S. stock indexes rose at the opening as investors assessed early indicators that Omicron may be causing milder illness than previously feared, while bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies edged up from weekend lows. The S&P 500 rose 0.7% Monday, suggesting the broad-market index may regain some ground, after closing down 0.8%...
MarketWatch

Moderna Inc. stock underperforms Monday when compared to competitors

Shares of Moderna Inc. (MRNA) plunged 13.49% to $265.33 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around favorable trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) rising 0.93% to 15,225.15 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 1.87% to 35,227.03. Moderna Inc. closed $232.16 short of its 52-week high ($497.49), which the company reached on August 10th.
MarketWatch

Amazon.com Inc. stock rises Monday, still underperforms market

Shares of Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) rose 1.11% to $3,427.37 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around great trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 1.17% to 4,591.67 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 1.87% to 35,227.03. The stock's rise snapped a four-day losing streak. Amazon.com Inc. closed $345.71 short of its 52-week high ($3,773.08), which the company reached on July 13th.
MarketWatch

Dow stages nearly 650-point rally for best day since March as Fauci comments deliver dose of bullishness to Wall St.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average posted its best daily gain since early March as investors turned more bullish on Monday, following last week's volatile stretch that had been sparked by concerns about the spread of the omicron variant of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. Fears of a policy error by the Federal Reserve also have been making investors uneasy. On Monday, the Dow (DJIA) closed up 1.9% or about 647 points, to reach 35,227, powered by gains in UnitedHealth Group Inc. (UNH) and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) while the S&P 500 index (SPX) closed up 1.2% to reach 4,591 and the Nasdaq Composite Index (COMP) advanced 0.9% to end at around 15,225. The more upbeat trading in stocks came as Dr. Anthony Fauci, the U.S.'s leading specialist in infectious diseases, offered encouraging comments on the outlook of the omicron variant over the weekend. Fauci told CNN's "State of the Union" that early reports about the spread of the omicron variant of coronavirus suggest it might be less severe than initially feared. Shares of vaccine maker Moderna (MRNA) meanwhile, ended down more than 13%.
MarketWatch

Johnson & Johnson stock rises Monday, outperforms market

Shares of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) rallied 2.23% to $162.94 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around favorable trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 1.17% to 4,591.67 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 1.87% to 35,227.03. This was the stock's second consecutive day of gains. Johnson & Johnson closed $16.98 below its 52-week high ($179.92), which the company achieved on August 20th.
stockxpo.com

Small-Cap Stocks Hit Hard by Covid-19 Omicron Variant

The emergence of the Covid-19 Omicron variant has pummeled small-cap stocks. The Russell 2000 benchmark has dropped 7.4% since Thanksgiving, when the fast-spreading new variant made headlines. Last week, the index fell into a correction, declining more than 10% from its November record. The S&P 500 large-cap index, by comparison, has shed 3.5% since the variant news.
stockxpo.com

Bitcoin Price Tumbles After Wall Street Selloff

Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies fell sharply Saturday, another sign that investors were pulling back from riskier bets after this week’s stock-market selloff. Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency by market value, was down 18% at $46,571.84 at about 7 a.m. ET, according to data from CoinDesk. It temporarily reached $42,000 before bouncing back. Ether, the second-largest cryptocurrency, was down close to 16%.
