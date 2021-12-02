ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
As Covid-19 Drags On, Americans Hoard Cash

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmericans are hoarding cash because of fatigue and uncertainty, with little chance the trend will reverse soon....

Americans still see COVID-19 as biggest healthcare threat

Even before the omicron variant rattled markets and health officials, Americans were still citing COVID-19 as the most urgent health issue facing the country, a new Gallup poll published Nov. 30 shows. The recent poll was conducted in the first half of November and surveyed 815 adults across all 50...
U.S. COVID-19 infections rise as Americans prepare for Thanksgiving

After 20 tumultuous months, Americans hope their second Thanksgiving since the pandemic outbreak in the country could become a normal one. Cassie Barton, an accountant in her 60s in the U.S. state of Pennsylvania, locked herself in the house last Thanksgiving. She celebrated the holiday with a video chat with her daughter and two grandchildren as COVID-19 has been spreading around the world at a rapid clip.
January Will Bring SNAP Benefits as High as its Pre-Pandemic Worth

On January 1, food benefits will return to pre-pandemic levels for hundreds of thousands of families in Mississippi. In less than two months after the state’s emergency declaration for dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic expires, the Mississippi Department of Health and Human Services announced on Wednesday that an additional benefit for COVID-19 recipients will continue next year.
Coronavirus
SNAP recipients will receive more benefits in December

EASTERN OREGON – (Information provided by the Department of Human Services) Most Oregonians who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will receive emergency allotments in December. The federal government has approved emergency allotments every month since March 2020. This gives SNAP recipients additional support during the COVID-19 pandemic. In...
Fourth Stimulus Checks Updates: COLA 2022 Benefits, Medicare, Child Tax Credit

There is a significant development in the benefits schemes for the citizens in the US. President Biden is committed to reinforcing better legislation in the White House through the Build Back Better initiative to change the structure of the societies in America. The initiative will also look to enhance the revenues of the businesses and industries.
Child Tax Credit: What is Different With December Payments

The families in the US receive the child tax credit payments at the halfway stage of each month. The child tax credit scheme came into the picture to aid the sufferers of the pandemic. Federal authorities introduced this scheme intending to make advance payments to the beneficiaries since July 2021. Families receive additional payments depending upon the age of their children. The amount for families with one child under five is $3,600, while that for the kids aged between 6-17 is $3,000. Marca reports that the government has issued half of the cumulative amount in six equal monthly installments of $300 and $250, respectively, in 2021. The families will receive the remaining 50% of the amount in April 2022.
The CDC Reveals Dire Possibility Regarding the Omicron Variant of COVID

The new Omicron variant (B.1.1.529) of the SARS-CoV-2 virus immediately started to worry scientists. They still struggle to fully understand the danger behind the new strain, and among these experts, there is also Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Dr. Walensky spoke...
