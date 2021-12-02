ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stock Futures Waver After Omicron-Driven Selloff

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. stock futures wobbled, suggesting markets were set for another seesaw day...

Entrepreneur

4 Recent IPOs Wall Street Analysts Predict Will Rally 80% or More

Bullish market sentiment and a low-interest-rate environment have coaxed many IPOs to market this year. And more IPOs are lined up this month despite COVID-19-omicron-related concerns. Wall Street analysts expect recently listed stocks Robinhood Markets (HOOD), DLocal (DLO), ironSource (IS), and Sprinklr (CXM) to rally by more than 80% in price in the near term. So, we think it could be wise to add these names to one’s watchlist now.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Dow scores biggest point gain in more than a year, while S&P 500 ends 1.2% higher as omicron worries take a break

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS - DECEMBER 02: The passenger of a flight from South Africa is tested for the Coronavirus at Amsterdam Schiphol airport on December 2, 2021 in Amsterdam, Netherlands. The Netherlands and other nations worldwide temporarily banned most travellers from South Africa after a new variant of Covid-19 named Omicron was discovered. Omicron has sparked worries around the world that it could resist vaccinations and prolong the nearly two-year Covid-19 pandemic. (Photo by Pierre Crom/Getty Images) By Pierre Crom/Getty Images MARKET SNAPSHOT.
STOCKS
investing.com

Opening Bell: U.S. Futures, European Stocks Bounce On Positive Omicron Headlines

Treasury yields and oil rise but possibly within bearish larger moves. On Monday, US benchmark futures for the S&P 500, Dow Jones, NASDAQ and Russell 2000, along with shares in Europe all rebounded on positive Omicron reports indicating the COVID variant might be less dangerous than previously thought. Early data...
STOCKS
Stocks Open Higher; Oil Rises on Hopes of Milder Covid Variant

U.S. stock indexes rose at the opening as investors assessed early indicators that Omicron may be causing milder illness than previously feared, while bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies edged up from weekend lows. The S&P 500 rose 0.7% Monday, suggesting the broad-market index may regain some ground, after closing down 0.8%...
STOCKS
investing.com

U.S. Stock Futures Mixed as Investors Weigh Omicron Threat

Investing.com - U.S. stock futures traded mixed in early APAC deals on Tuesday, with major benchmark indices rebounding during Monday’s regular trade amid easing fears around the coronavirus Omicron variant as President Joe Biden's chief medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci noted encouraging early data that may suggest the strain is less deadly than previously feared.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Dow industrials rally surge on Monday puts blue-chip, stock-market index on track for best day in over a year

The Dow Jones Industrial Average on Monday afternoon was on track for its best point and percentage gain in more than a year, as investors bought a recent dip in stocks that has been at least partly precipitated by fears of the COVID omicron variant and worries about Federal Reserve policy. Monday's gains saw the Dow rise 2.1%, or 713 points, which would mark the sharpest percentage gain for the 30-stock index since Nov. 9, 2020 when it gained 834 points, or 2.95%, FactSet data show. The session's gain was being powered primarily by advances in UnitedHealth Group Inc. , Goldman Sachs Group Inc. , Home Depot and Visa Inc. . Only shares of Nike Inc. , salesforce.com and Verizon Communications Inc. were trading in negative territory among the Dow's components in afternoon trade.
STOCKS
Street.Com

BuzzFeed Stock Wavers on First Day of Trading

Shares of news publisher BuzzFeed (BZFD) - Get BuzzFeed Report wavered in the prominent digital-media company's first day of trading on the Nasdaq. Shares of BuzzFeed jumped as much as 45% on the Nasdaq at the start of trading on Monday morning. At last check they were off 5.7% at $9.07.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Bank of America Corp. stock rises Monday, still underperforms market

Shares of Bank of America Corp. (BAC) inched 0.64% higher to $44.15 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around favorable trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 1.17% to 4,591.67 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 1.87% to 35,227.03. Bank of America Corp. closed $4.54 short of its 52-week high ($48.69), which the company achieved on November 3rd.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Moderna Inc. stock underperforms Monday when compared to competitors

Shares of Moderna Inc. (MRNA) plunged 13.49% to $265.33 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around favorable trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) rising 0.93% to 15,225.15 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 1.87% to 35,227.03. Moderna Inc. closed $232.16 short of its 52-week high ($497.49), which the company reached on August 10th.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Meta Platforms Inc. stock outperforms competitors on strong trading day

Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (FB) rose 3.59% to $317.87 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around favorable trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) rising 0.93% to 15,225.15 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 1.87% to 35,227.03. The stock's rise snapped a four-day losing streak. Meta Platforms Inc. closed $66.46 short of its 52-week high ($384.33), which the company reached on September 1st.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Johnson & Johnson stock rises Monday, outperforms market

Shares of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) rallied 2.23% to $162.94 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around favorable trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 1.17% to 4,591.67 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 1.87% to 35,227.03. This was the stock's second consecutive day of gains. Johnson & Johnson closed $16.98 below its 52-week high ($179.92), which the company achieved on August 20th.
STOCKS

