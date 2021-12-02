ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

The Most Memorable Quotes from 2021 Footwear News Achievement Awards

By Tara Larson
Footwear News
Footwear News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YJNzd_0dCC96br00

After the pandemic turned 2020’s Footwear News Achievement Awards into a virtual event, the 2021 FNAAs came back in person in New York on Tuesday.

The FNAAs awarded 16 honors to industry legends, designers, companies and activists. The speeches by both presenters and honorees covered topics ranging from personal struggles to pandemic wins to tributing to the late Virgil Abloh .

We’ve rounded up some of our favorite quotes from the honorees and presenters below.

“The thing that I’ve learned is that my pain has been my biggest privilege. You grow up poor and you’re in the projects and you try to figure out, ‘What is this about? Why is this thing of ours so unfair? The world’s fair right? Why is it? Why is this so f**ked up for us? Why isn’t there opportunity for us?’ But you can get to a point in life where you can tell our stories, you start to feel embraced by the world, you start to get an opportunity and level the playing field.” —James Whitner of the Whitaker Group, who accepted the A Ma Maniére x Air Jordan 3 Collaboration of the Year award

“I feel really seen. I also want to thank the entire fashion industry for wrapping your arms around me and loving me through this tragedy. I just really want us to love each other, to keep loving each other, to keep being for each other. And no matter what color you are, where you come from and you know how successful you are. At the end of the day, we are all we have.” —Style Influencer of the Year Law Roach

“My love for footwear is the foundation of who I am, and it’s what set me on the path to do what I love every single day. I’ve been fortunate enough to work with the brands I’ve loved since I was a kid. I helped relaunch silhouettes and have designed some of my own. No matter the assignment, the goal has always been the same: To help people feel the same emotion that I feel opening a box of a new pair of shoes. Something I didn’t expect, though, was what footwear would allow me to do outside the industry.” —Person of the Year Ronnie Feig

“I want to dedicate this to my buddy Virgil, that’s passed away. I love you, man. Thank you for opening up the mental barriers of my mind about what was possible for my life, man. Thank you for living the life that…the life example, in and of itself, has opened up doors for so many that look like you and I. I appreciate you, I love you, I honor you. Rest In Peace, my man.” —Designer of the Year Jerry Lorenzo

“Crocs has faced a lot of criticism over the years. But we’ve stuck to what’s made us unique. And it turns out that being different has been a key ingredient to our success.” Michelle Poole, who accepted Crocs’ Shoe of the Year award

“Starting with founder Adi Dassler, Adidas has always emphasized the functionality of sport, and more recently in fashion, in designing shoes. And over the years, they’ve been committed to sustainability. Adidas has been using my shoe as the lead on this initiative to, among other things, help in reducing plastic waste in the world by using more recycled materials.” —Stan Smith, who presented the Sustainability award to Adidas

“[I’m] beyond humbled to be in a room of such inspiring people. But just to keep it one hundred, I’m not an activist, but I have been activated. It was never my intention to be out in front, but I understood I needed to lean in and use my space to bring awareness and participate in the work. I am proud of the work that we’ve done. That #STOPASIANHATE has become an incredible movement from a very dark moment.” —Social Impact award winner Phillip Lim

“I feel that the word icon has really changed. I was growing up here in New York in the fashion world in the ’80s and ’90s and I can tell you, there were five or six houses and that was it. They weren’t letting anyone new in and there was not what I see today. [It’s] beautiful it is that things have changed, that people are willing to collaborate and be there for each other and give back.” —Icon Award winner Kathy Hilton

“I owe everything to New York, and I love all the New York stories that I’ve been hearing in the room tonight. It’s no coincidence that some of the biggest icons are from New York or have lived in New York. There’s just something in the air, or in the water. I just want to say I love you, New York, thank you for the lessons, the laughs, the tears, for giving me so much love, inspiration, excitement and of course, style.” —Icon Award winner Nicky Rothschild

For 35 years, the annual FN Achievement Awards ­— often called the “Shoe Oscars” — have celebrated the style stars, best brand stories, ardent philanthropists, emerging talents and industry veterans. The 2021 event is supported by presenting sponsor Nordstrom, as well as Authentic Brands Group, FDRA, Informa, On and Wolverine Worldwide .

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Winnie Harlow Commands Attention In Yellow Quilted Bandeau & Skirt With Hidden Heels at Fashion Awards 2021

Winnie Harlow made sure to make her presence known tonight as she attend the 2021 Fashion Awards at the Royal Albert Hall in London. For one of the biggest nights on the British style agenda, Harlow arrived on the red carpet wearing a daring three-piece ensemble. Just like a model would, she confidently posed in one of the most striking looks of the night. The Canadian model made sure to dress for the temperature and the occasion. Harlow’s three-piece outfit consisted of a padded bandeau complete with a long skirt that covered her pumps. She completed the monochromatic look with some puffy...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Christie Brinkley Reveals the Supermodel Secrets to Walking in Heels at FN Achievement Awards 2021

“I love a good suit. A nicely tailored suit,” model Christie Brinkley told Footwear News on the red carpet of the 35th Annual Footwear News Achievement Awards tonight in New York. The icon took her own fashion advice in a ruby red tailored suit. Brinkley completed the look with all black accessories, including a handbag and belt that cinched her waist. Brinkley also explained that she enjoyed seeing a more “relaxed attitude” that has been adopted in trends around clothing as of late. She cited favoring comfortable silhouettes that gave room to move and play. Brinkley was asked about her advice...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Paris Hilton Shares a Snapshot of Her Honeymoon as She Accepts the Icon Award at 2021 FN Achievement Awards

Paris Hilton is an indisputable style icon. As such, she’s the recipient of the Icon Award at this year’s Footwear News Achievement Awards, alongside her sister Nicky Hilton and mom Kathy Hilton. Hilton remotely accepted her award from a private estate on Moskito Island, while on her honeymoon in the British Virgin Islands. “Good evening, New York! I’m sorry I can’t be there tonight, but as you can see, I am here in paradise on my honeymoon. I just got married,” Hilton began. “But I want to wish everyone a wonderful evening, and thank you so much Footwear News for this incredible...
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Virgil Abloh
Person
Phillip Lim
Person
Kathy Hilton
Harper's Bazaar

See Cardi B's Couture Looks from the American Music Awards

Cardi B turned last night's American Music Awards into a one-woman runway show. The rapper and first-time host showed off her signature style at the awards show, where she wore a total of eight couture looks from start to finish. With the help of her stylist, Kollin Carter, who was also behind her vintage Mugler look at the 2019 Grammys, Cardi's outfits were exaggerated and theatrical, stealing the show every time she popped up to announce a new presenter or performing act.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Triarchy Launches Sustainable Denim Collaboration With Josephine Skriver

Click here to read the full article. Los Angeles-based sustainable denim label Triarchy has teamed up with Danish model Josephine Skriver to debut a collaborative capsule of sustainable denim styles this week.  “Collaborating with Josephine on this collection was not only a dream because her aesthetic is a perfect compliment to Triarchy’s, but also because she was genuinely interested in the fabrics we developed for this collaboration. The sustainability was just as important as the style for Josephine, and that’s why this collection works so well,” Adam Taubenfligel, the brand’s creative director and co-founder, told WWD.More from WWDN°21 X 7 For...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue

The Best-Dressed Guests On The Fashion Awards 2021 Red Carpet

Hosted by Billy Porter and presented in partnership with TikTok, The Fashion Awards returns to the Royal Albert Hall tonight following its digital-only iteration in 2020. Daniel Lee, Demna Gvasalia, Jonathan Anderson, Kim Jones and co-creative directors Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons are vying for the Designer of the Year Award, while Bethany Williams, Bianca Saunders, Nensi Dojaka, Priya Ahluwalia and Richard Quinn are in contention for the BFC Foundation Award for emerging talent. Alongside them, “leaders of change” will be honoured: brands and individuals who have transformed fashion over the past year when it comes to the British Fashion Council’s central pillars of environment, people and creativity.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

‘Congratulations, We Own Reebok’: Shaq and ABG’s Jamie Salter on the Deal That Landed Them FN’s Company of the Year Award

On Nov. 30, Authentic Brands Group will be honored as Company of the Year at the 35th annual FN Achievement Awards. Below is an article from the magazine’s Nov. 29 print issue about the company’s whirlwind year of acquisitions and investments. From snapping up Reebok to starting the IPO process, Authentic Brands Group generated nonstop buzz in 2021. The retail powerhouse, led by CEO Jamie Salter and president and CMO Nick Woodhouse, recently secured a pair of major new investors thanks to its talent in reviving struggling yet iconic brands like Juicy Couture, Lucky Brand, Forever 21, JCPenney, and Barneys...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wolverine#The Whitaker Group#The A Ma Mani Re
Harper's Bazaar

All the Looks from the 2021 Fashion Awards

The Fashion Awards are to the United Kingdom what the Met Gala is to the United States—and this year's event was a memorable one. The 2021 British Fashion Council's Fashion Awards took place last night at London's Royal Albert Hall, featuring some of the biggest names in film and fashion. Despite the two-degree weather, celebrities served their best on the carpet in a series of unforgettable ensembles, from Winnie Harlow's custom, quilted, puff-sleeved, mustard-colored Moncler gown to Maria Sharapova's mini Iris van Herpen dress recycled from 100 Evian water bottles.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Zendaya Wears Vintage Roberto Cavalli at 2021 Ballon d’Or Ceremony

Click here to read the full article. Zendaya had yet another memorable style moment on the red carpet. The 25-year-old actress attended the 2021 Ballon d’Or Ceremony in Paris on Monday night — which celebrates men’s and women’s soccer — wearing a vintage Roberto Cavalli fall 2020 dress, which was given an update by the brand’s current creative director, Fausto Puglisi. The look is a formfitting black crepe de chine dress with an open back that featured a striking golden spine detailing created with micro golden chains. She paired the look with oversize gold hoop earrings by Jennifer Fisher.More from WWDBest...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Katie Holmes Sharpens Up in Shirtdress and Sleek Boots for Kate Spade’s Summer 2022 Presentation

Katie Holmes brought effortless style to Kate Spade New York’s Summer 2022 presentation, held at 74Wythe in New York City’s Williamsburg neighborhood. For the fashionable occasion, the “Dawson’s Creek” star wore a cinched black shirtdress that featured a midi length, short sleeves and a sharp button-up collar. The actress completed her look with a white leather top-handle clutch by Spade, as well as two thin string bracelets. Her ensemble, like much of her personal style, highlighted neutral pieces that can be layered and re-worn year-round. When it came to footwear, Holmes donned a pair of sleek black boots. The leather style appeared to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Spike Lee Re-Wears Neon Cannes Film Festival Suit Courtside with Custom Nike Air Jordan Sneakers

Spike Lee made a bold style statement while sitting courtside at a basketball game this week. While attending a New York Knicks basketball game between the Brooklyn Nets and the New York Knicks, the “Do The Right Thing” director shone in a neon pink double-breasted suit and buttoned white shirt by Louis Vuitton. Designed by the late Virgil Abloh, the ensemble was there very same outfit Lee wore to the 2021 Cannes Film Festival.The colorful set was paired with his signature fedora, a black and gold watch, round orange glasses and a stack of colorful bracelets. The star also carried a brown...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Adidas
Footwear News

Olivia Palermo Talks Heels Training and Titi Adesa at FN Achievement Awards

Olivia Palermo made a sleek statement while arriving tonight to the 2021 Footwear News Achievement Awards. The designer presented Emerging Talent of the Year Award to Titi Adesa. The Olivia Palermo Beauty founder hit the red carpet in a white jacket with net-like sleeves, as well as double-breasted buttons, sharp lapels and neon green trim. Layered over a classic white T-shirt and marigold trousers, Palermo brought her look aded glamour with diamond stud earrings and a sparkling statement necklace. Her ensemble was complete with a gold and black clutch, proving her ethos of “glamour” and getting “dressed up” during the winter season. However,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Robb Report

Gucci and The North Face Team Up for a Punchy New Collaboration

Gucci and The North Face are back together once again for an unexpected second drop of their hype-worthy collaboration. Much like the archival ‘70s designs from the first drop, chapter two of the collection by the Alessandro Michele-led Italian fashion house and the outerwear giant continues to have a significant outdoor influence, but this time with a ‘90s edge. The extensive 130-piece, cross-category collection for men and women comprises of ready-to-wear, soft accessories, luggage, and shoes, including many pieces like hiking boots, multi-pocketed backpacks, and insulated jackets that reinforce its outdoor purpose. Bright colors and several floral prints created in partnership with The...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Robb Report

Louis Vuitton Is Dedicating Its Upcoming Runway Show to the Life and Legacy of Virgil Abloh

In the wake of Virgil Abloh’s unexpected death, Louis Vuitton has decided the designer’s final show must go on. The French fashion house has announced that the upcoming spring 2022 menswear runway show in Miami will be dedicated to the life and legacy of the design visionary. Abloh, who died at age 41 on Sunday after privately battling cancer for the past two years, had been the artistic director of Louis Vuitton menswear since 2018. He was set to appear at Tuesday’s show alongside nearly 100 looks he created. In fact, he even posted a teaser on his Instagram just four days...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Jerry Lorenzo Dedicates Designer of the Year Award to Virgil Abloh at 2021 FN Achievement Awards

Jerry Lorenzo’s work with his groundbreaking brand Fear of God has earned him the Designer of the Year Award at this year’s Footwear News Achievement Awards. Lorenzo accepted the trophy remotely ahead of the evening’s ceremony. “When I got the call from Michael [Atmore], he said, ‘Hey, you’re the Designer of the Year,'” Lorenzo began. “The first thing I said was, ‘What for?'” The fashion designer continued, sharing how his neutral-focused brand highlights the details and intricacies of clothing. “We feel that what we’re putting in the marketplace isn’t that loud and isn’t that shiny,” said Lorenzo, “So, for the love that goes...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Virgil Abloh’s Final Collection For Louis Vuitton Was a Colorful Homage to the Designer’s Fountain of Creativity

Virgil wouldn’t have wanted it any other way. With only days separating the announcement of Virgil Abloh’s death and the unveiling of Louis Vuitton’s spring ’22 menswear collection in Miami — the designer’s final collection for the French brand — fans and friends were likely experiencing whiplash from the week’s events. But just as it did so many times during the designer’s fast-paced, prolific career that spanned just over a decade in fashion, the show went on. Timed to the kick-off of Art Basel (where the designer had often showed other projects), the show took place on a wharf off the mainland of...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

‘Bachelorette’ Star Tayshia Adams Makes an Elegant Arrival in Black Midi Dress & Studded Stilettos at FN Achievement Awards

On Tuesday, the 35th annual 2021 Footwear News Awards made its return to New York City after going virtual last year. Several celebrities arrived at what’s known as the “Shoe Oscars” to celebrate and honor individuals and companies that have prevailed over the year. Television host and fashion entrepreneur Tayshia Adams was one of the many celebrities to attend. Adams arrived at footwear’s biggest night wearing a sheer black ruched dress. She accessorized the knee-length garment with chandelier earrings, diamond rings and a small silver embezzled clutch. Her footwear choice was a nice touch to her ensemble. The former “Bachelorette” contestant looked stunning...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Adriana Lima Makes a Luxe Arrival in Crystal-Embellished Crop Top, Skirt & Strappy Sandals at the Fashion Awards

Adriana Lima looked angelic in all white at the Fashion Awards in London last night. The model made a case for monochrome and jewels on the star-studded red carpet. She stepped out in a sleek long-sleeved cropped top with a plunging neckline, which was lined with multicolored crystals in blue, white, pink and purple. The two-piece set was completed with a long maxi skirt which featured a matching jewel-encrusted waistline. The skirt featured a long slit that ran down her leg and allowed the model to flaunt her footwear. On her feet, the model wore a pair of three-strapped sandals. One ran...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Virgil Abloh’s Louis Vuitton Spring 2022 Men’s Spin-Off Collection

Louis Vuitton presented its spring-summer 2022 men’s spin-off collection on Nov. 30 in Miami during Art Basel, in tandem with the opening of its new menswear boutique in the city. It was the last collection from the French luxury brand’s men’s artistic director Virgil Abloh. Here, all of the looks — and shoes — from the runway.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Footwear News

67K+
Followers
11K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

 https://footwearnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy