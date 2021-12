KLAMATH FALLS — Klamath Community College celebrated the construction kickoff of KCC’s new Apprenticeship Center with a groundbreaking ceremony today at the KCC campus. The 32,000-square-foot Apprenticeship Center is slated to be open and ready to serve students in fall 2022. “The workforce education opportunities provided in the Apprenticeship Center will improve the local economic outlook and attract businesses that pay middle-class salaries. Working together with our community partners, we are sowing seeds for a healthy local economy and good quality of life in the Klamath Basin,” said KCC President Dr. Roberto Gutierrez.

KLAMATH COUNTY, OR ・ 22 DAYS AGO