The Storm Team 11 Forecast is calling for a pretty nice Thanksgiving Day before the rain moves in during the evening and overnight. A brief period of wintry mix is possible overnight before some of us see light snow showers and flurries first thing Friday morning. The first half of the weekend looks dry. There may be another weak system that clips us Sunday into early Monday with a period of rain mixing with a very light amount of snow again. Heading into next week, a slight warming trend is expected.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 10 DAYS AGO