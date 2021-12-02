Downtown Lima festival on holiday horizon

Santa will pose for photos at 9 a.m. Saturday at 318 Restaurant on N. Main Street prior to the Downtown Lima Holiday Festival. Photo courtesy of Downtown Lima Inc.

LIMA — Local revelers may be saying or singing “Here Comes Santa Claus” on the morning of Saturday, Dec. 4.

That’s because the Lima Fire Department will give Jolly Old Saint Nicholas the red-truck treatment by transporting him to 318 Restaurant & Bar for breakfast, as the annual Downtown Lima Holiday Festival gets underway.

“This event has been a tradition for the past 15 years,” Shaunna Basinger, executive director of Downtown Lima, Inc., stated via email.

The free affair is slated for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. primarily at Main and Market streets.

Christmas cheer will be the order of the day, in the form of holiday treats and drink specials, games, kids holiday crafts and additional activities for all ages.

Before those festivities kick off, interested parties are encouraged to break bread and shoot photos with Kris Kringle at 9 a.m. within the cozy confines of 318 Restaurant, located on N. Main Street. Plates for children cost $4.99 apiece, while breakfast per adult is $10.29.

Basinger emphasized how important the festival is to local businesses and residents alike.

“In the hustle and bustle of everyday life, it is easy to pass by without really taking a look at all the beautiful things and people around us,” she said. “This event is our way of helping people slow down and make those connections.”

Sponsors and dozens of participating vendors range from those on Town Square to High Street to Market Street. Among the businesses expected to contribute Saturday: New Look Fitness will offer give-aways for a free workout class, Studio on High will serve up snowflake necklaces, Rhodes State provides hot chocolate and karaoke, and Wingate Hotel will feature holiday carolers.

“Although it has evolved and grown over the years, it has always achieved its goal: bringing Lima together during the happiest time of year,” Basinger asserted. “We hope those who join us Saturday carry the excitement with them into 2022.”

For more details about the festival, go online at visitdowntownlima.com or peruse Downtown Lima’s list of events on Facebook.

