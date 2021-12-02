Virginia State Police identify one of two people killed in I-95 crash in Greensville County

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A 26-year-old woman from Queens, N.Y. has been identified as one of the two people killed in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 95 in Greensville County, according to Virginia State Police.

That woman has been identified as Meloney Vannessa McCormmock. She was the passenger in the 2018 BMW that was being chased by police and hit a Lincoln head-on.

McCormmock and the driver of the BMW, Jermaine Ricardo Bernard, 30, of Richmond, were not wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash, according to police, and both were thrown from the vehicle. McCormmock died at the scene.

State Police are continuing their investigation into the crash.

