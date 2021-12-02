ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Virginia State Police identify one of two people killed in I-95 crash in Greensville County

By Jordan Bondurant
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bysbN_0dCC7jOj00

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A 26-year-old woman from Queens, N.Y. has been identified as one of the two people killed in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 95 in Greensville County, according to Virginia State Police.

That woman has been identified as Meloney Vannessa McCormmock. She was the passenger in the 2018 BMW that was being chased by police and hit a Lincoln head-on.

Two people killed in I-95 crash in Greensville County, car chased by police led to head-on collision

McCormmock and the driver of the BMW, Jermaine Ricardo Bernard, 30, of Richmond, were not wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash, according to police, and both were thrown from the vehicle. McCormmock died at the scene.

State Police are continuing their investigation into the crash.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to 8News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WRIC - ABC 8News

Chesterfield resident stabbed multiple times Saturday

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — One person suffered non-life-threatening injuries after being stabbed multiple times on Saturday. Chesterfield County Police say around 5:45 p.m., officers responded to the 7900 block of Belmont Rd. for a report of an assault with a deadly weapon. Officers found a victim and took them to a local hospital for […]
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Richmond, VA
Crime & Safety
State
Virginia State
County
Greensville County, VA
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
City
Lincoln, VA
City
Richmond, VA
Greensville County, VA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Virginia State Police#Interstate 95
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy