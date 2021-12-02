ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Young Dolph death: What we know so far

By Jordan James, Stuart Rucker
WJTV 12
 2 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It’s been two weeks since Memphis-based rapper Young Dolph, whose real name was Adolph Thornton Jr., was killed in a shooting at a cookie shop in Memphis. He was 36.

No arrests have been announced by Memphis Police. A private funeral held Tuesday in Memphis attracted hundreds of family members and friends, including 2 Chainz and Monica. A public memorial is reportedly in the works.

Here is a timeline of what we know about the case so far, with links to previous stories.

Wednesday, November 17

Rapper Young Dolph dead in Memphis shooting

Who is Young Dolph? Rapper killed in Memphis shooting

Memphis police chief urges calm after Young Dolph shooting

Young Dolph’s death prompts outpouring of tributes from Deion Sanders, LL Cool J, more

PHOTOS: Memphis rapper Young Dolph through the years

Thursday, November 18

Who killed Young Dolph? Memphis Police share suspect photos

One shot near Young Dolph memorial in Memphis

Makeda’s makes statement after Dolph’s fatal shooting

Violence Interrupters hoping to stop retaliation after Young Dolph shooting

WATCH: Young Dolph shows support for Memphis cancer clinic in last known interview

Soulja Boy pulled from Millennium Tour performances after Young Dolph’s death

Friday, November 19

Young Dolph meets with staff at the West Cancer Clinic in Germantown on Monday.

3 arrested after Young Dolph vigil shooting

‘I do it for the kids’: A look at Young Dolph’s legacy, commitment to Memphis

Family that owns Makeda’s grieves the loss of Young Dolph

Young Dolph supporters continue annual turkey giveaway

Saturday, November 20

MPD searching for who killed Young Dolph

Sunday, Nov. 21

Vehicle Used in Young Dolph shooting possibly connected to Covington Double Shooting

Monday, Nov. 22

Makeda’s Cookies reopens after Young Dolph Tragedy

Memphis music legend mourns Young Dolph

Tuesday, Nov. 23

Police ask public for patience to solve Dolph murder

Wednesday, Nov, 24

‘There are no words’: Young Dolph’s family speaks, 1 week after his death

Tuesday, Nov. 30

WATCH: Young Dolph’s funeral procession in Memphis

Previous Coverage

(2017) Arrest made in shooting of Memphis rapper Young Dolph

(May 2021) Memphis’ very own Young Dolph to perform at halftime of Game 3 Grizzlies-Jazz series

Makeda’s Cookies Video

