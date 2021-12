Senator Michael Moore (D-Millbury), Chair of the Senate Post Audit and Oversight Committee, announced today that the Senate Post Audit and Oversight Committee will hold a virtual hearing on December 10, 2021 at 1:00pm. The hearing will be part of the Committee’s review of the performance of the Commonwealth’s unemployment insurance system, including the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program, during the COVID-19 pandemic as it works to identify necessary legislative, regulatory and budgetary changes.

