Prince Harry Couldn’t Leave Meghan Markle Despite Struggles

Entertainment Times
 2 days ago

Prince Harry had his fair share of relationships before he met his wife, Meghan Markle.

Prince Harry and Meghan MarkleReuters

And unlike his exes, Chelsy Davy and Cressida Bonas, who both struggled to be in the spotlight for dating a prince, Markle seemed to thrive in this kind of environment.

In its Dec. 8 issue, Closer UK claimed that Prince Harry has devoted his entire life to Markle because she’s the one who decided to stay with him amid all his problems and family issues.

So, even if his life as a non-royal is not necessarily easy, he has no choice but to stick with his wife.

Comments / 46

MyKidsMom94
1d ago

Well, that would make sense why he lets her run the show. Some men have a mommy complex and Meghan has stepped in as his mommy that he lost when he was young. As he famously said, “what Meghan wants, Meghan gets.” I think Meghan was well aware that Harry has issues and she took advantage of that because he will follow her around like a little puppy dog now and let her do whatever she wants. I think she knew that her best bet was to get him away from the influence of his family. At that point she could use his star power to build her empire. She is obsessed with herself. It was said recently that she googles herself all day as soon as she gets up and until she goes to bed at night.

aradnurse 53
2d ago

She's gonna leave him as soon as he outlives his purpose in her life. God forbid, if she gets anywhere in politics, she'll drop him like a hot potato.

Barb Clark
2d ago

Oh please he's a man he can leave whenever he wants! She probably won't even know he's gone she is so self absorbed!

Entertainment Times

