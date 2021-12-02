ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Orange and White Project Proposal Template with Dark Blue Accents

weandthecolor.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis Adobe InDesign project proposal template comes with 22 fully editable pages. Adobe Stock contributor @Refresh created this fully editable Adobe InDesign template. Consisting...

weandthecolor.com

Comments / 0

Related
weandthecolor.com

Adobe InDesign Resume and Cover Letter Template with Yellow Accents

Available on Adobe Stock, this resume and cover letter template with yellow accents makes you stand out from the crowd of competitors. This high-quality Adobe InDesign template has been designed by the skilled team of @Wavebreak Media. Using this resume and cover letter template you will definitely stand out from the crowd of competitors. The A4 InDesign file is fully editable. All sample texts are for display only and may not be included in the end-use. You can add your personal texts or images with just a few clicks.
JOBS
Domaine

22 Window Treatment Ideas That'll Pair Perfectly With Your Farmhouse Décor

Window treatments make an easy addition to any space, but choosing the right ones can be tough. Once you’ve figured out where the window treatments should go and what you need them to do, you have to find a set that looks genuinely great in your home. And that’s a hard thing to pull off—even when you’re drawing inspiration from one of the most popular design styles around.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Real Simple

Home Upgrade: Designer Riche Holmes Grant Helps a Family DIY Their 'Clutter Room' Into a Bright, Organized Space

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Do you have a room in your home that doesn't quite work for you? That was the dilemma that faced the Guarneri family of Southern California and their not-quite-right family room, which they deemed the "clutter room."
INTERIOR DESIGN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Adobe Creative Cloud#Adobe Indesign#Templates#Dark Blue#Adobe Stock#Refresh
hypebeast.com

VASE BY SU Immortalizes Blue-Eyes White Dragon With Latest Sculpture

Continuing its focus on celebrating icons in pop culture and art, VASE BY SU has returned with its latest functional sculpture. This time around the creative studio has turned the Yu-Gi-Oh! Official Card Game card for the Blue-Eyes White Dragon into a vase. It is interesting to note that the seminal Official Card Game version of Blue-Eyes White Dragon features a different card layout from the English Trading Card Game release many North American Yu-Gi-Oh! fans are familiar with.
DESIGN
makeuseof.com

The 6 Best Free Prioritization Templates for Your Projects

Do you sometimes feel like you're swimming in a sea of projects and don't know how to prioritize your work? You can make all your projects visible and your long-term objectives clear with project prioritization templates, while getting quick access to assignment descriptions, project milestones, and critical success factors. Start...
NONPROFIT ORGANIZATIONS
Down East

Collectible MAINE Vertical Charm Necklace – Dark Blue

This Collectible Charm Necklace has the word, “MAINE” in dark blue pendant that is handcrafted, stamped in earthenware clay, glazed and fired. Pendants dangle from an adjustable waxed cotton black cord. Necklace size can be adjusted to approximately 14″ – 24″. The pendant is approximately .5″ x 1.5″.
MAINE STATE
martechseries.com

Wondershare EdrawMax Now Available with Dark Mode and New Template Community

Wondershare EdrawMax has released its latest version, 11.5 that includes dark mode, an upgraded template community, symbol library, and new diagram types. Wondershare Technology has announced a brand-new update for EdrawMax 11.5, an advanced but user-friendly diagramming tool. Apart from adding an intuitive dark mode, the software has updated its template community and symbol library. To meet all kinds of growing diagramming needs, EdrawMax has added more diagram types and drastically improved its overall processing speed.
SOFTWARE
weandthecolor.com

Zinebi Film Festival Campaign Design by Arce Studio

“A “non-place” is a term coined by the anthropologist Marc Augé to describe those places of transience that are not important enough to be considered as ‘places’ such as a hotel room, an airport, or a supermarket. The person does not live there and does not appropriate those spaces, with which there is rather a consumer relationship. However, and during the 2020’s lock-down, the non-places became those places where we came across other people and where we interacted with them, contexts in which up to that moment, we never used to meet or interact. So what if these non-places had an identity and were able to generate belonging?
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy