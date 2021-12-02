ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

OPEC+ sticks to modest boost in oil output despite omicron

By CATHY BUSSEWITZ and ELLEN KNICKMEYER
News/Talk 750 WSB
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK — (AP) — OPEC and allied oil-producing countries decided Thursday to maintain the amount of oil they pump to the world even as the new omicron variant casts a shadow of uncertainty over the global economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic. Officials from OPEC countries, led by...

www.wsbradio.com

investing.com

OPEC will continue with supply adjustments for oil market, chief says

MILAN (Reuters) -The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) will continue with its supply adjustments for the oil market, the OPEC Secretary General said on Saturday. "We will continue to do what we know best to ensure we attain stability in the oil market on a sustainable basis," Mohammad...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
OilPrice.com

OPEC+ Confidence And Caveats Calm A Crazed Oil Market

OPEC+ managed to stabilize oil prices after what had been an incredibly volatile week, with the cartel adding plenty of caveats to its decision to stick to its plan vis-a-vis oil production increases. Friday, December 3rd, 2021. The most anticipated event of the week - a decision from OPEC+ on...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CNN

Banning US oil exports would be a 'gift to OPEC and Putin,' Big Oil CEO says

New York (CNN Business) — President Joe Biden has already launched the biggest intervention into energy markets in a decade. Big Oil is nervous he's not nearly done yet. For weeks, Democrats have been calling for Biden to go even further than releasing strategic oil reserves by banning US oil companies from shipping oil overseas. Despite pressure from lawmakers in his party, Biden has so far refrained from taking the more extreme step of banning oil exports. A spokesperson from the White House declined to comment.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
State
Washington State
Midland Reporter-Telegram

Crude prices fall for sixth-straight week

Renewed concern about COVID-19 – with the emergence and rise of the omicron variant – and its impact on world oil demand continue to weigh on oil markets. West Texas Intermediate, which plunged $10 the Friday after Thanksgiving, struggled to rebound this week, rising only two of five trading days on the New York Mercantile Exchange. After opening the trading week with a $1.80 gain, prices followed with a $3.77 decline that Thursday’s 93-cent rise could not overcome. Prices ended the week at $66.26, down 24 cents for the day and below the $69.95 at Monday’s close. The posted price ended the week at $62.74, according to Plains All American.
TRAFFIC
Houston Chronicle

Oil rallies after OPEC+ takes flexible stance on supply

Oil jumped after the OPEC+ alliance left the door open to reversing its decision to boost output, with the impact of the omicron Covid-19 variant on demand remaining highly uncertain. West Texas Intermediate climbed above $68 a barrel after closing higher on Thursday following the producer group's decision. OPEC+ agreed...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Washington Post

Dropping Cambo Oil Field Won’t Help U.K. Carbon Cuts

Climate activists claiming victory after Royal Dutch Shell Plc’s decision to drop development of the Cambo oil field may want to think again. It won’t significantly cut U.K. carbon emissions. Until serious steps are taken to reduce demand for fossil fuels, attempts to stop their production will simply cause shortages and move supply to other parts of the world.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Amos Hochstein
api.org

Four Things to Know About Crude Oil and Gasoline Prices

For months, the Biden administration has been in a quandary over elevated gasoline prices – at their highest levels since 2014. Press Secretary Jen Psaki acknowledged White House frustration this week because they believe downticks in crude oil markets haven’t immediately or completely been reflected at fuel pumps. Unfortunately, the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Axios

OPEC in the age of Omicron

The OPEC+ decision to forge ahead with output hikes next month can't be untethered from U.S. politics or uncertainty about the Omicron variant. Catch up fast: OPEC, Russia and allied producers met virtually Thursday and stuck with plans to increase production by 400,000 barrels per day in January. But in...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
#Oil Markets#Gas Prices#Omicron#Rystad Energy
Seeking Alpha

More Turmoil For Crude Oil: OPEC+ Ready, But Powell Tapers

OPEC+ sticks to January output hike, but demand collapse may be imminent with the emergence of the omicron variant. The sharp decline in West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil prices on the back of the omicron coronavirus variant outbreak has left many key market participants and facilitators reeling from the shock. Compounding the price action collapse were statements made by OPEC+ on planned future production hikes and Jerome Powell on the state of asset purchase programs. However, corrective moves in the sharp decline were fortunately provided by data releases by the Energy Information Administration (EIA) and the American Petroleum Institute (API). An interesting point of observation, as will be elucidated later, is how the price action stuck to key price levels despite the severe implications and the instantaneous severity of the price decline triggers. As we will see earlier, further downside for crude oil may be ahead based on technical information derived from chart analysis.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
FOXBusiness

Oil climbs as OPEC sticks to its own course

OPEC stayed the course this week, sticking to their planned 400,000-barrels-a-day production increase and did not give in to the fears surrounding the recent price crash due to the omicron variant virus worries. Now, the Biden administration is celebrating beautiful organic OPEC-produced fossil fuels. They took the time to congratulate...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

U.S. oil futures post a sixth consecutive weekly decline

U.S. oil futures gave up early Friday gains to settle with a loss, suffering a sixth weekly decline in a row. While the decision by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies on Thursday to "formally keep their meeting 'in session' means that they are watching developments closely and could reconvene at any time to begin to renegotiate the deal, this just speaks to the current uncertainty in the market when it comes to the ultimate impact the omicron variant will have on demand," said Troy Vincent, senior market analyst at DTN. "It's simply too early to tell." January West Texas Intermediate crude fell 24 cents, or 0.4%, to settle at $66.26 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, after trading as high as $69.22. For the week, prices based on the front-month contract, lost 2.8%, according to FactSet data.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

OPEC+ output increase adds to Goldman's bullish oil market view

Dec 3 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs said current oil price levels offer 'compelling' opportunities for investors to reposition for an ongoing structural bull market and OPEC's decision to increase output only supports this upbeat view. The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies including Russia, a group known as OPEC+,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
OilPrice.com

Goldman Remains Bullish On Oil Despite OPEC+ Decision

Goldman Sachs commodity analysts remain bullish on oil prices despite yesterday’s decision by OPEC+ to add another 400,000 bpd to combined production next month. The bank’s analysts said they see “very clear upside risks”, per a Bloomberg report, adding it expected an average price of $85 for Brent crude in 2023.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketRealist

Should You Buy Oil Stocks Now? Risk-Reward Dynamics, Explained

In a major respite for consumers globally, crude oil prices have come down. Meanwhile, falling energy prices haven’t been pleasant news for oil and gas producers, and their stock prices have also followed crude oil lower. Would it make sense to buy oil stocks now and which energy stocks look like good buys? Here are the risk-reward dynamics of investing in oil stocks.
TRAFFIC

