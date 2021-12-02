ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowen honored as Eastern Star ‘Past Grand Worthy Matron’

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Dec. 2, 2021) After volunteering for half a century with the Order of the Eastern Star, Berlin native Glendola Bowen was enshrined as a “Past Grand Worthy Matron” during the organization’s annual meeting last month in Baltimore. “It really was a surprise,” she said. The Myra Grand Chapter Order...

baysideoc.com

Young dog named ‘Pup of the Pines’

Since moving to area in January, Lab Lucy has gained fan base. (Dec. 2, 2021) Susie and Kevin Gordon were amazed after their 10-month-old dog, Lucy, was awarded the annual “Pup of the Pines” title during the “Hometown Christmas” tree-lighting ceremony last Saturday at White Horse Park. Susie Gordon said...
OCEAN PINES, MD

