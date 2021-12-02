Sandra Bullock Says She Is ‘Bad Cop’ Raising Kids With Bryan Randall: He’s the ‘Treat Guy’

Sandra Bullock Matt Baron/Shutterstock

The best balance. Sandra Bullock gave a rare look at her and partner Bryan Randall’s parenting roles while raising two kids.

“I’m the bad cop most of the time,” the actress, 57, told Extra on Wednesday, December 1. “So I take it on. I let Bry be the treat guy. You know, we all have our place. But I’m the one they want to snuggle and sleep with. My bad cop might not be so bad.”

The Virginia native added that even though she attempts to be the fun mom, “then something goes south and the bad cop has to come out again.”

The Oscar winner became a mother in 2010 when she adopted son Louis, now 11, followed by daughter Laila, now 8, in 2015.

The Bird Box star was newly dating Randall, 55, when she adopted her youngest. On Wednesday, Bullock revealed the photographer’s reaction to expanding her family.

“When I met him, we hadn’t been together that long and I said, ‘Remember that NDA you signed when you photographed my son? You know that still holds … because I’m bringing a child home when I come back from Toronto,’” the Golden Globe winner said during a Red Table Talk episode. “He was so happy, but he was scared. I’m a bulldozer. My life was already on the track and here’s this beautiful human being who doesn’t want anything to do with my life but [was] the right human being to help me.”

The Proposal star added that coparenting with the Oregon native can be “hard,” explaining, “I have a partner who’s very Christian and there are two different ways of looking at things. I don’t always agree with him, and he doesn’t always agree with me. But he is an example even when I don’t agree with him. … We’re saying it differently, but we mean the exact same thing.”

Bullock concluded that Randall, who is also the father of daughter Skylar from a previous relationship, is a “saint.” The Practical Magic star gushed, “He has evolved on a level that is not human. … He’s the example that I would want my children to have.”

The couple started dating in 2015, five years after Bullock split from ex-husband Jesse James amid the 52-year-old Monster Garage host’s cheating scandal.

As for tying the knot again, Bullock said on Wednesday that she doesn’t need a paper “to be a devoted partner” to Randall.

