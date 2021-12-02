Making a world on paper: J.M. Robinson of Abilene becomes an author after an adventurous life

J.M. Robinson's "Grandma's NOT for Bedtime Stories" contains short stories with influences of the Old Country and her grandmother's storytelling abilities. Courtesy Photo

Stan Lee’s “The Fantastic Four” comics were published when he was 38; Laura Ingalls Wilder’s “Little House” books were published when she was 65; Harry Bernstein’s “The Invisible Wall: A Love Story That Broke Barriers” achieved him fame at 96.

For many people age means a time to stop or slow down, but for a select few souls, age means nothing but an invisible number. For J.M. Robinson at 76, she decided her age and experience could only help her turn a piece of paper into a new world.

“My favorite authors, Stephen King and Dean Koontz, they just weren’t writing fast enough, so I decided to write my own stories,” Robinson said.

After growing up in Connecticut, Robinson joined the U.S. Marine Corps during the Vietnam War and worked on a base in Orange County, California. In her years wearing the uniform, she gained three lifelong gifts: her husband, experience in distributing and payroll and a new life goal to work in television.

However the main reason Robinson found herself moving towards television came from “Ghostbusters” gracing the silver screen. She studied at College of Marin in California and started a career behind the camera.

“I started working on PBS stations and the local community televisions,” Robinson said. “I worked at FOX KTVU, which was the Fox affiliate there in California and I helped to broadcast the San Francisco Giants games.”

Hand-in-hand with her husband, they retired and followed her brother to Abilene, but decided to keep the adventure alive by living in a motorhome. They would drive back and forth, East coast to West coast, across the United States. Until they bought their first Victorian home in Abilene and then they bought a second home, so it was time to settle down.

During the past 20 years adventuring and living life, Robinson found herself putting her thoughts and imagination on paper by writing a novel.

“But as I was finishing it, I all of a sudden got these other ideas for short stories,” Robinson said.

In a tiny writing room created for her and magical creatures, Robinson collected her short stories and created her first published work, “Grandma’s NOT for Bedtime Stories.”

“We made a little writing room and I have it filled with fairies and dragons and all sorts of stuff like that to inspire me to write.”

The collection of stories includes two students traveling from their university to a cave in the Himalayas, the nightly activities of gnomes and more…

“I like to use natural things like the Himalayas and garden gnomes and those kinds of things in my stories,” Robinson said.

Another influence in the stories came from the wise words and spirit of an old Italian gyspy, Robinson’s grandmother who told her granddaughter stories that spooked her at night.

“She would tell me the stories like changing rings and that sort of stuff, sneaking in to steal babies in the night and all those old time stories,” Robinson said.

“She had many stories that added morals to either do right or something terrible will happen to you,” Robinson added.

With the help of Book Baby Publishing, Robinson can print and sell copies of her books, which she prefers to do in person with customers at craft shows.

“I tell people, you’ve got to feel it, you’ve got to touch it and so a real book, which is old fashioned,” Robinson said. “I’m happy to go out and try to get young children to read. It helps their imagination.”

Robinson wanted to share some advice for those wanting to create something new, do something new, learn something new at any age.

“Don’t let your life go by you,” Robinson said. “Do what you feel uncomfortable doing and you want to do and it will give you gratification. Don’t put it off, life is way too short.”