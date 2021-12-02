3A State Championship Preview: Jefferson Davis County

BASSFIELD, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Jefferson Davis County is trying to win their 3rd championship in 5 years.

JDC’s head coach Lance Mancuso has won 8 state championships as a coach with 7 of them being at JDC/Bassfield.

The Jags will take on Amory on Friday at 11 a.m.

The game will be played at Southern Miss.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.