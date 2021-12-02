ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen: Fifth straight double-double

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Allen supplied 19 points (7-8 FG, 5-5 FT), 11 rebounds, one assist and five blocks across 31 minutes...

www.cbssports.com

FanSided

Cavs: Lauri Markkanen, Jarrett Allen likely to return Monday vs. BKN

The Cleveland Cavaliers have been very shorthanded in recent games, and they’ve been without Lauri Markkanen since Nov. 1. Markkanen has been out because of COVID-19 health and safety protocols, but has been working his way back, which would be a lift for Cleveland. Kevin Love recently made his return for the Cavs this week from COVID-19, to that point, and has helped out on the glass and as a stabilizing presence in his bench minutes.
NBA
Yardbarker

Jarrett Allen Discusses What He Hopes to Accomplish With Cavaliers

The Cavaliers are currently sitting with a 9-9 record, as a lot of their early-season success has to do with Jarrett Allen. Initially, many people thought Cleveland would be competing for the first overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. With their strong start nearly 20 games into the season, however, Allen and the Cavs have other ideas.
NBA
NBC Sports

Steve Nash: Nets traded Jarrett Allen in part due to financial reasons

The Nets have holes at center. LaMarcus Aldridge has produced and just got his desired promotion to the starting lineup. But that happened in part because Blake Griffin has really struggled. Nicolas Claxton is battling illness. Paul Millsap, who missed time for personal reasons, hasn’t found a rhythm. Rookie Day'Ron Sharpe isn’t ready.
NBA
Toledo Blade

Allen and Markkanen lead Cavaliers past Mavericks

DALLAS — Jarrett Allen and Lauri Markkanen notched season highs with 28 and 24 points respectively, and the Cleveland Cavaliers dominated the Dallas Mavericks for a 114-96 win on Monday night — their most lopsided win of the season. Allen also had 14 rebounds, while Darius Garland added 18 points...
NBA
NBC Sports

Watch Mavericks’ Kristaps Porzingis put Jarrett Allen in a poster

Jarrett Allen did everything right. Allen recognized that rookie Evan Mobley was beat on the late closeout. Allen rotated over in front of the rim and tried to stop him, but Kristaps Porzingis was getting to the rim and throwing it down. It ended up a poster. Porzingis left the...
NBA
Yardbarker

Cavaliers Notes: Allen, Mobley, Garland, Rubio

Jarrett Allen, Evan Mobley and Lauri Markkanen are three seven-footers in the same starting lineup, which is something extremely rare, especially in the modern NBA. “I think it’s working pretty well,” Allen said (h/t Michael Scotto of HoopsHype) “If you look at our record, it’s a lot better than a lot of people expected. But even as a teammate, as a player in this trio, I think it’s working really well for all of us. I always bring it back to me and Evan kind of growing up playing the five. I’m not exactly sure what he played in college and high school. But we kind of know how we both will act on the court. We kind of know each other’s instincts. Lauri’s a three or four. He’s just a tall person for his position. If he’s a five, he can shoot the ball and space the floor.”
NBA
FanSided

Jarrett Allen dominated the Mavs to earn a top spot in the Top 3

The Cavs routed The Mavs to move to 11-10 on the year. The Cavaliers are looking good after their second straight win. The Mavs hosted the Cavs on Monday but despite Luka Doncic’s greatness, they were no match for the Cavaliers who rolled the Mavericks. The Cavs moved to 11-10 with a final 114-96.
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

fadeawayworld.net

