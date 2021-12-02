Cavaliers' Evan Mobley: Fills stat sheet in win

I am currently typing this article well after the Ohio State Buckeyes were all but eliminated from playoff contention with a loss to Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines. On top of that in Stillwater, Oklahoma, the Oklahoma State Cowboys and rival Oklahoma Sooners just capped off rivalry week in college football with a great showdown, in which the Cowboys prevailed. In a few hours, the Cleveland Browns will be playing in primetime versus AFC North rival, the Baltimore Ravens. It might be a rough weekend for Ohio football fans, but we did get some good news, as number three overall pick Evan Mobley returned to the floor for the Cleveland Cavaliers after missing four games with a sprained elbow.

NBA ・ 6 DAYS AGO