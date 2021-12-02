ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cavaliers' Evan Mobley: Fills stat sheet in win

Mobley produced 17 points (5-10 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 11 rebounds, four assists, four blocks and one steal...

ESPN

What Collin Sexton and Evan Mobley's injuries mean for the Cleveland Cavaliers' surprising start

Will the Cleveland Cavaliers' fast start withstand injuries to multiple starters?. The Cavaliers announced Tuesday that fast-starting rookie Evan Mobley will miss the next two to four weeks with a ligament sprain in his right elbow. And on Friday, they announced that guard Collin Sexton underwent season-ending surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his left knee, which had sidelined him since Nov. 7.
ClutchPoints

Evan Mobley update will have Cavs fans excited

The Cleveland Cavaliers big man, Evan Mobley, was seen shooting around during practice on Saturday. This is big news for the Cavs as Mobley went down with a sprained right elbow injury that was predicted to keep him out for a few weeks. Mobley was playing like the rookie of...
SkySports

Evan Mobley return 'probable' on Saturday night for Cleveland Cavaliers

Cavaliers fast-starting rookie forward Evan Mobley could return to the line-up this weekend after missing less than two weeks with a sprained right elbow. Mobley, who is among the favourites for the Rookie of the Year award following his outstanding start to the season, got hurt on November 15 against Boston. At the time, the Cavs estimated he could be out for as long as one month. However, the No. 3 overall pick has made quick progress and is listed as probable for Saturday's game against the Orlando Magic.
numberfire.com

Cleveland's Evan Mobley (elbow) probable for Saturday's game against Magic

Cleveland Cavaliers forward / center Evan Mobley (elbow) is listed as probable for Saturday's contest against the Orlando Magic. Mobley is on track to return after Cleveland's star rookie missed four games with a right elbow sprain. In a good matchup against a Magic team ranked 29th in defensive rating, expect Dean Wade to play with the Cavaliers' second unit if Mobley is active on Saturday.
FanSided

Cavs: Cedi Osman seems nearly back; Evan Mobley is progressing

The Cleveland Cavaliers got Jarrett Allen and Lauri Markkanen back from illness and COVID-19 health and safety protocols on Monday against the Brooklyn Nets, which was a plus. The Cavaliers suffered another close loss then, and Cleveland having the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday, winners of 13 straight games, isn’t the best set of circumstances. On a positive note though, Allen and Markkanen did have solid outings on Monday, and hopefully that performance can get Markkanen going on the right path, to some extent.
Fear The Sword

Evan Mobley reportedly set to return Saturday vs. Orlando

Evan Mobley is on the verge of a return. As first reported by The Athletic’s Shams Charania, Cavs rookie Mobley will play Saturday against the Magic barring any “setbacks”. Mobley has missed four games with a hyperextended elbow that he suffered on Nov. 15 against the Celtics. When the injury occured, Mobley was expected to miss 2-4 weeks.
FanSided

3 big questions for Cavs as they likely get Evan Mobley back

The Cleveland Cavaliers are in the middle of a five-game losing streak and now are 9-10 on the young season. After the good start to the year, the team had been hit by numerous injuries, but the Cavs have gotten several players back in the last week and now will reportedly likely get their most impactful player and rookie Evan Mobley back on the floor when they battle the Orlando Magic Saturday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. There are numerous question marks to where the Cavs go from here.
FanSided

Cavs’ Evan Mobley, Raptors’ Scottie Barnes stay at top in Kia Rookie Ladder

I am currently typing this article well after the Ohio State Buckeyes were all but eliminated from playoff contention with a loss to Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines. On top of that in Stillwater, Oklahoma, the Oklahoma State Cowboys and rival Oklahoma Sooners just capped off rivalry week in college football with a great showdown, in which the Cowboys prevailed. In a few hours, the Cleveland Browns will be playing in primetime versus AFC North rival, the Baltimore Ravens. It might be a rough weekend for Ohio football fans, but we did get some good news, as number three overall pick Evan Mobley returned to the floor for the Cleveland Cavaliers after missing four games with a sprained elbow.
NESN

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Dallas Mavericks Game Preview: Mobley and Cavs a Solid Value in Texas

The Cavaliers (10th in Eastern Conference) welcomed back Evan Mobley to the lineup on Saturday and snapped their five-game losing streak in the process â a 105-92 win over the Orlando Magic. Mobley, who missed the past four games with a sprained right elbow, has enjoyed an impressive rookie campaign, averaging 14.5 PPG, 8.1 RPG, 2.5 APG, and 1.8 BPG. This Cavs team is clearly a different squad with the 20-year-old in the lineup, posting a surprising 9-6 record before Mobley’s injury. While the season-ending injury to Collin Sexton is a blow, the rookie’s presence, alongside the inspiring play of veteran guard Ricky Rubio, should allow J.B. Bickerstaff’s group to remain competitive as the season goes on.
