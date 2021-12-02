Cavaliers' Evan Mobley: Fills stat sheet in win

The Cavaliers (10th in Eastern Conference) welcomed back Evan Mobley to the lineup on Saturday and snapped their five-game losing streak in the process â a 105-92 win over the Orlando Magic. Mobley, who missed the past four games with a sprained right elbow, has enjoyed an impressive rookie campaign, averaging 14.5 PPG, 8.1 RPG, 2.5 APG, and 1.8 BPG. This Cavs team is clearly a different squad with the 20-year-old in the lineup, posting a surprising 9-6 record before Mobley’s injury. While the season-ending injury to Collin Sexton is a blow, the rookie’s presence, alongside the inspiring play of veteran guard Ricky Rubio, should allow J.B. Bickerstaff’s group to remain competitive as the season goes on.
Comments / 0