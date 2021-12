The cyclocross World Cup races in Antwerp have been cancelled due to a surge in Covid-19 cases in northern mainland Europe as well as the emergence of the new Omicron variant. The call to cancel both the men's and women's events that were due to take place on Sunday, December 5 was made late on Sunday, November 28 with other races now set to take place without spectators.

