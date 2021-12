The number of COVID-19 patients in critical care hospital beds in Maine has increased by 25 just in the past four days, reaching a pandemic high of 96 on Tuesday. Overall, 298 people are now hospitalized across the state, a number that set a record for the sixth time in the last nine days. Of those, 40 people are on ventilators, which is two shy of the record set on Sept. 15. In the last two weeks, the number of daily hospitalizations has increased by 41 percent, and more than 3,000 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 at some point since the pandemic began.

MAINE STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO