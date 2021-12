Nobody was more surprised to see Seth Rogen front row at Adele's One Night Only concert special than Seth Rogen. The actor visited Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show on Wednesday and gave a play-by-play of his experience at the event. Rogen noted that he and his wife, Lauren Miller, "smoked a ton of weed" ahead of the CBS broadcast because the invite sold it as "a small Adele concert." The comedian recalled realizing it was going to be a big thing when he saw a full camera crew and Oprah — the latter of which caused him to have an "oh sh*t" moment.

