Pottstown’s Community Health & Dental Care Welcomes Dr. Jordan Delgadillo

Dr. Jordan Delgadillo Image via Community Health & Dental Care.

Community Health & Dental Care (CHDC) welcomes new medical provider, Jordan Delgadillo, DO, MPH, CPH to its Pottstown health center location at 351 W. Schuylkill Road in Pottstown.

Now accepting new patients, Dr. Delgadillo comes to CHDC as a primary-care adult medical provider at the Coventry Mall location. In addition to family practice, Dr. Delgadillo also provides Osteopathic Manipulation, an alternative or complementary therapy for pain relief.

They have immediate openings available with Dr. Delgadillo.

To schedule an appointment with her please call 610-326-9460 and a member of the friendly staff will assist you.

Board Certified in Osteopathic Medicine, Dr. Delgadillo earned her bachelor’s degree in Biology and Masters of Public Health: Environment Health from West Chester University and her Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine from Midwestern University Arizona College of Osteopathic Medicine.

Dr. Jordan Delgadillo did her Family Medicine residency at Reading Hospital & Medical Center in Reading and Osteopathic Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine residency at Cleveland Clinic – South Point Hospital in Warrensville Heights, Ohio.

Bridgette McGivern, CEO of Community Health & Dental Care, said “We are very excited to have Dr. Delgadillo part of our Team at CHDC! Dr. Delgadillo has the experience and knowledge to provide the best quality healthcare for you and your family. Please give us a call today to become a new patient of CHDC. We have all your healthcare needs in one location to save time and help people focus on what matters the most, health.”

Since 2008, Community Health & Dental Care ensures access to appropriate levels of care for all people in the service area regardless of their ability to pay. CHDC has qualified, caring staff to assist you and your family to become a patient of a true medical and dental home.

CHDC provides medical, dental, OBGYN, vision, podiatry, physical therapy, medication-assisted treatment (MAT), integrated behavioral health, care and case management, and free transportation to and from all CHDC health center locations in Pottstown and Barto.