New season sparks hopes for return to normalcy

Nick Richardson | The Daily StarUnatego girls basketball coach Bob Zeh addresses his team during Wednesday’s game against Delhi.

In the years to come, when people look up past New York State high school basketball champions, they’ll inevitably notice the blank spaces next to the years 2020 and 2021.

That notion led Cooperstown boys head coach John Lambert, who led the Hawkeyes to the 2019 Class C title, to a fascinating observation.

“The last time they had state championships, we won it,” he said. “So now everybody’s like, ‘You’re three-year reigning state champions.’”

It’s a strange but true factoid. There’s been little about the last two years of high school basketball that hasn’t been strange.

The 2019-20 season was on track to be a normal year, but the coronavirus ended the season after the Section Championships. The 2020-21 season, meanwhile, could hardly be called a season at all.

Some schools didn’t have seasons of any kind. The ones that did were forced to play extremely condensed schedules in empty gymnasiums with no hope of a run in the sectional or state playoffs.

It was a season of missed opportunities, especially for teams like the Unatego girls and longtime coach Bob Zeh.

After winning the 2020 Section IV Class C Championship, the program’s first in 35 years, the Spartans were unable to show off a team that had high hopes of bringing another state title to the area like the 2019 Cooperstown boys and the 2018 Delhi girls.

“We were one game away from going to the state final four and they were all back last year, and it was a real downer when we didn’t have much of a season and had no sectional or state championships,” Zeh said. “But life goes on.”

Unatego went 7-2 last year with those nine games coming in just a 13-day span. That compact schedule was a theme throughout the area.

“The condensed schedule was rough,” Delhi boys coach Warren Kelly said. “We played 12 games in three weeks. The last week we played five games in seven days. Hopefully we won’t be doing anything like that again.”

As strange as it is to say, those teams were the lucky ones. Schools like South Kortright didn’t even have a season — officially.

Aaron Kaufman, coach of the Rams’ boys team, was able to organize a 15-game “season” in Utica against teams up to three class sizes larger than South Kortright.

“It was a two hour drive for us but we made it work,” he said.

Coaches and players alike are hoping that the 2021-22 season can be completed without any serious hiccups. But the past two years have given them plenty of reason to be cautious.

“We’re very optimistic that it’s getting closer to normal but we’re still aware that if we have COVID issues, it could change drastically on us in terms of fan restrictions or possibly not even getting games in,” Kelly said. “But we’re optimistic that it’s going to be more normal.”

The most obvious factor in this new reality is the requirement for all players to wear a mask during the games.

“They got a little bit of a taste of playing with a mask on last year so they were a little more accustomed to it coming into this year,” Lambert said.

“Obviously no one likes to, but in order to play, we will certainly do what we have to do.”

On the positive side of things, the return of fans in the stands has been a welcome sight after a year of games in which the only sounds to be heard were the voices of the players and coaches, the squeaking of sneakers and the bouncing of the ball on the hardwood.

“Those games that we played last year had no fans except on Senior Night when they allowed only the parents of the seniors there,” Zeh said of Unatego’s 2021 fan experience. “I had three seniors so we had six fans at our games last year for one game.”

Franklin girls coach Mike Dutcher, whose squad opened its season on Tuesday with a 49-28 victory over Worcester in the Walton Tip-Off Tournament, saw a tangible impact of having spectators present.

“It was so nice to have some fans behind us cheering for our athletes,” he said. “It just felt more like high school basketball that night.”

As far as what might happen over the course of this season, it’s truly anyone’s guess.

With some teams not playing at all last year and others only seeing brief action, there has never been a season where there is so little varsity experience returning to the court.

When asked about which teams he thought could be the toughest to face this season, Kaufman was at a loss.

“To be honest with you, I just don’t know what’s out there,” the South Kortright coach said about the Rams’ opposition in the Delaware League. “When kids aren’t playing and they’re two years behind, it makes a big difference.”

While his team’s quasi-season last year provided a chance to get on the court, Kaufman acknowledges the difficulties he and other coaches will face in approaching a season with a roster with limited, or in his case, no meaningful varsity experience.

“Most of the kids we have returning… they didn’t play varsity ball,” he said. “They’re moving from tenth grade and the JV team, and as seniors, it’s their first year on varsity.”

Zeh faces a similar situation in Unatego, as the Spartans lose twins Megan and Morgan Perry as well as Jenna Faulkner, three cornerstones of the 2020 sectional title-winning squad.

“I’m sure everybody has been waiting like, ‘The Perrys have finally graduated. The Perrys are gone and Jenna Faulkner is gone. Finally we’ll get to play them without all those kids’,” Zeh said with a laugh. “But our kids are looking forward to it. I told them, ‘It’s time to step up.’ It’s their turn to shine.”

That’s not to say, however, that there are no players who don’t have big-game experience taking the court this winter. You needn’t look any further than the Cooperstown and South Kortright boys squads, both of whom feature several members of the soccer teams that are coming off runs to their respective state final four tournaments.

Lambert, whose son Charlie was on the Hawkeyes’ final four team and also figures to be a key contributor on the basketball team, says Cooperstown will lean on that big-game experience, even if it comes from a sport other than basketball.

“If you’re fortunate to get to the state tournament, the level of play is unmatched,” Lambert explained. “The teams are very good, very focused. You have to bring your ‘A’ game and I think getting that far allowed them to see that, to see the work that has to be put in to do that and get to that level.

“It’s a win-win. Even if it’s a different sport, the hype, the length of the season, the condition that you need to be in, the focus that has to happen when you’re playing better teams, it all just gets accentuated. It was great. Hopefully we can rely on that a little bit.”

Dutcher’s Franklin squad, meanwhile, will be one of the few teams bringing back a group with plenty of experience. The Lady Devils return seven players from last year, including a group of five seniors led by standouts Kayla and Marissa Campbell, who combined for 38 points in Franklin’s season-opening win on Tuesday.

“As we opened practices, we didn’t feel like we were playing a lot of catch up,” Dutcher said.

“We were getting right into what we needed to do to be successful.”

It figures to be a season filled with surprises and plenty of cautious optimism that, for the first time in almost three years, a season can have both a proper beginning and end.

“Hopefully the area is treated to a lot of good basketball from a lot of different teams,” Dutcher said.

That’s a sentiment that every fan of the game no doubt shares.