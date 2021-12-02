ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Charlotte, FL

Port Charlotte woman fires gun inside home, heads to bar, leaving baby alone in crib

By Kyra Shportun
 2 days ago
PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — A Port Charlotte woman was arrested after she allegedly fired off a gun in her home and then left to go to a bar, leaving her 2-year-old son alone in his crib on Thanksgiving night.

Victoria Hidalgo, 37, is facing a child neglect charge.

Hidalgo’s mother called the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office after going to Hidalgo’s home and finding a bullet hole in her front door.

Hidalgo’s sister had called their mother to check on Hidalgo after her sister got a call from Hidalgo. The Port Charlotte woman sounded drunk and told her sister that she had fired a gun in her home, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies responded to the home and Hidalgo’s mother let them inside. Once inside, they found Hidalgo’s 2-year-old son alone in the home in his crib.

Hidalgo’s mother explained to deputies that the child is disabled and suffers from numerous, serious medical conditions. As a result, he has had recent brain surgery and is unable to walk on his own.

Hidalgo’s mother said she had last spoken with her daughter earlier in the day, who said she planned on having Thanksgiving dinner at her home with her son.

While deputies were investigating the scene at the home, another deputy spotted Hidalgo’s vehicle near Port Charlotte Boulevard and Tamiami Trail.

Hidalgo was sitting in the passenger seat. The car was being driven by a man she had met that night at Paddywagon’s Bar, who claimed he was worried that Hidalgo would try and drink and drive after leaving the bar.

Deputies said Hidalgo’s eyes were bloodshot and watery and her speech was slurred.

No gun was found in the car during the stop, leading deputies to believe that the weapon was still in Hidalgo’s home.

Hidalgo was arrested.

