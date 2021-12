One of the surprising developments from the pandemic was how quickly consumers took to online shopping for all manner of goods and services. Sheltering and working at home, unable to go to their favorite store to touch and feel the merchandise, their reluctance to buy online evaporated. That trend was particularly notable among the baby boomer generation. Once they became comfortable with the experience, the idea of having that order delivered to the home in the next day or two became not just acceptable but expected—for just about anything.

RETAIL ・ 3 DAYS AGO