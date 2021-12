Meghan Markle is celebrating a victory in court after a lengthy legal battle with Associated Newspapers, the publishers of the Mail on Sunday. On Thursday, the Court of Appeal in London ruled in favor of the 40-year-old Duchess of Sussex. The decision means the case will not proceed to trial and that Meghan is now due financial damages as well as a public apology that must appear on the front page of the Mail on Sunday and the homepage of the Mail Online.

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO