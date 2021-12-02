ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

Made In Chelsea's Binky Felstead Has Launched An Edit With Very, And The Coats Are So Good

By Charlotte Pavitt
Grazia
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFresh off the back of giving birth to new son Wolfie and her recent nuptials to now-Husband Max Fredrik Darnton, former Made in Chelsea star Binky Felstead is back with a curated edit with online retailer Very - as if she wasn't juggling enough already. The 31-piece collection, launched...

graziadaily.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
Grazia

Are Made In Chelsea's Miles And Ruby Finally Dating?

The rumour mill is turning once again and this time it is directed at Miles Nazaire and Ruby Adler from E4's Made in Chelsea. The two have been flirting on the show for some time, and now rumours are circulating that the pair could be together. After a season of toing and froing, are the two finally dating officially? Here's what we know so far...
CELEBRITIES
luxurylaunches.com

An Australian designer has created a two-piece men’s suit made from mustache hair – The hideous creation is actually for a good cause.

The pandemic taught us not to take life and health for granted. And if that means looking like monkey-man donning a suit full of and made of mustache hair, so be it! Movember is here, and there wasn’t a better time for Australian menswear brand Politix to launch this unique out-of-the-body mustache suit with visual artist Pamela Kleeman-Passi. Why was the Mo-Hair Suit created? The aim is to get people talking about the things that matter, and this campaign focuses on creating awareness on men’s health issues, such as prostate cancer, testicular cancer, and men’s suicide. Suppose it takes a two-piece single-breasted suit expertly tailored and custom-made using natural mustache hair to get the attention of the world, telling them to cry their feelings out. In that case, this disgusting decision makes complete sense.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
The Independent

Strictly Come Dancing: Giovanni Pernice denies rumours he is dating Made in Chelsea’s Verity Bowditch

Strictly Come Dancing’s Giovanni Pernice has addressed the rumours that he is dating Made in Chelsea star Verity Bowditch.Yesterday (27 November), The Sun cited unnamed sources in reports that the Strictly professional dancer was “smitten” with Bowditch, claiming he had “fallen head over heels” for her.The speculation has arisen a month after Pernice confirmed an amicable split from Love Island’s Maura Higgins, who appeared on the ITV programme in 2019.In the wake of the reports, however, Pernice – who is currently coupled up with Rose Ayling-Ellis on Strictly – took to Instagram to deny the rumours.On an Instagram story,...
THEATER & DANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Juggling#Your Saving Grace
Grazia

The Easiest (And Quickest) Way To Dress For Party Season? Just Add Gloves

One accessory ruled them all at last night's Fashion Awards. Not diamonds. Not kitten heels. But a pair of gloves. Perhaps it was the freezing temperatures on last night's red carpet, but celebrity after celebrity arrived wearing an elbow-length pair of gloves with their evening finery, providing a little more coverage from the elements - and a big helping of chic.
APPAREL
Grazia

Kate Middleton's Paisley Blouse Will Solve All Your Workwear Woes – And Is Available To Buy

The Duchess of Cambridge has been on something of a roll recently. There was her incredible Royal Variety show outfit including high street earrings, the high street coat and jumper she wore, which just so happened to be in the Black Friday sale, and then Holly Willoughby wore one of her most festive dresses, reminding us all that Kate really does love to stick to a theme. Today, for a visit to the Fabergé exhibition at the V&A Museum in London, the Duchess solved all of our workwear conundrums with one blouse.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Grazia

Holly Willoughby And Kate Middleton Have This Festive Frock, And You Can Still Buy It In Time For Christmas

It's the 1st December, which means only one thing (no, not advent calendar time) - Holly Willoughby is kicking off the festive season with '12 days of sparkles', duh. The 40-year-old This Morning presenter announced on her Instagram that she will be donning something festive for the next 12 days, starting the countdown to Christmas in a beautiful red sequin dress.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Grazia

Alexa Chung Shares Her Christmas Secrets, Including Where To Buy The Best Presents

It's officially the season of goodwill, which means mid-morning mince pies, afternoon mulled wines and not much work in between (kidding, if my boss is reading this). But one thing that is serious is how your preparations are coming along. Have you bought any presents? Have you unearthed your decorations? Have you chosen your bread sauce recipe? If we lost you at mulled wine, don't worry. Because thanks to AMEX and its annual Shop Small Initiative, which encourages people to go out and support independent businesses, we have the answers to how fashion insiders and celebrities will be celebrating this Christmas.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Apparel
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
Grazia

This Is What We’ll Be Wearing As We Head Into Party Season

One of the most wonderful things about Christmas is the parties. Yes, we love the dressing up and the dancing and the singalongs, but what really gives Party Season such a special place in our hearts is all the memories we get to make when we’re with our families and friends.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Grazia

The Best Hoop Earrings That Kate Middleton Relies On

Kate Middleton might have access to the Crown Jewels, but for everyday, her go-to earrings aren't pearls, diamonds or emeralds but something altogether more attainable - a pair of hoops. For yesterday's visit to the V&A, Middleton wore a plaited gold pair. And she has several other favourites - from Monica Vinader, ASOS and Daniella Draper - all of which she wears on rotation when she's performing public duties.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Grazia

15 Of The Most Iconic Coats From Movies You Love

'Tis the season for nostalgia, wrapping up warm and staying indoors to watch your favourite movie. So let's combine the two, as we look back at our favourite on-screen coats through the decades. To paraphrase the one and only Cher: 'Can I hear a little commotion for the coat?' We're...
APPAREL
Grazia

Made In Chelsea Cast’s TikTok Videos Are Dividing The Internet

Made in Chelsea has kept viewers thoroughly entertained this series. From Maeva D'Ascanio well…just being Maeva, to Ruby Adler, Reza Amiri-Garroussi and Miles Nazaire’s love triangle . This has certainly been a series for the books!. While the cast have definitely got viewers’ attention on their tv screens, the same...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Footwear News

Lady Gaga Soars in 8-Inch Heels With Gucci Logomania Dress and Cape in London

Lady Gaga brought her character from the upcoming film “House of Gucci” to life today in the ultimate designer ensemble. The singer was dressed in a monogrammed Gucci outfit as she left her London hotel, Corinthia. The look featured a long dress with the classic Gucci logo printed. The exterior had a slight shimmery detail. She paired the dress with a matching cape that boasted a leather lining on the collar and down the trim. She accessorized with a silver Gucci top strap shoulder bag with metal logo detail. For footwear, the 35-year-old star donned a pair of her tried-and-true, signature platform...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Grazia

Mia Regan Rented Her Dress For Her Red Carpet Debut With Romeo Beckham

For her red carpet debut, Mia Regan - one half of Gen Z's ultimate power couple - took a sustainable approach. Instead of raiding a certain someone's store, Regan chose to rent her outfit from My Wardrobe HQ via the platform's partnership with Harrods, arriving in a fringed halter dress from Proenza Schouler.
BEAUTY & FASHION
PopSugar

Teyana Taylor, Iman Shumpert, and Their Daughters Star in a New Skims Cozy Campaign

We should have known Teyana Taylor would be next to model for Skims when she started wearing the brand this past summer. The musician and dancer was tapped by Kim Kardashian herself to star in the new "Cozy" collection campaign alongside her family, NBA star Iman Shumpert and their daughters Junie and Rue. Together, they show off some of the new pieces that include unisex "Cozy" styles for the first time, posing in pics for photographer Donna Trope.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Time Out Global

The Ivy Chelsea Garden has been transformed into the Grinch's Whoville

Protect all your trimmings and trappings. The Ivy Garden Chelsea is going green this Christmas. The terrace theme is Miracle on Mount Crumpet, based on ‘How the Grinch Stole Christmas’, so you can step into Whoville while enjoying your afternoon tea. The snowy terrace has been filled with plenty of...
RESTAURANTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy