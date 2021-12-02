Made In Chelsea's Binky Felstead Has Launched An Edit With Very, And The Coats Are So Good

The pandemic taught us not to take life and health for granted. And if that means looking like monkey-man donning a suit full of and made of mustache hair, so be it! Movember is here, and there wasn’t a better time for Australian menswear brand Politix to launch this unique out-of-the-body mustache suit with visual artist Pamela Kleeman-Passi. Why was the Mo-Hair Suit created? The aim is to get people talking about the things that matter, and this campaign focuses on creating awareness on men’s health issues, such as prostate cancer, testicular cancer, and men’s suicide. Suppose it takes a two-piece single-breasted suit expertly tailored and custom-made using natural mustache hair to get the attention of the world, telling them to cry their feelings out. In that case, this disgusting decision makes complete sense.

