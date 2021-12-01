SVLG, Federal Education and Health Officials to Address Pandemic-Related Youth Mental Health Challenges at Dec. 2 Education Summit — SVLG’s ‘Hire Learning’ Summit to Also Feature Important Announcement on Silicon Valley Career Pathways for HBCU Students and Graduates

AUGUSTA — Imagine you or your child suffering a broken leg and being told no help is available and it’ll be a six-month wait to be admitted anywhere for treatment. Mainers suffering from mental health crisis or substance use disorder don’t have to imagine that scenario, according to panelists at the mental health summit “Reimagining Community Services in Maine.” For some Mainers, it is the harsh reality they find when seeking mental health help from a system that has long been under-funded, under-staffed and stigmatized. In addition to little uniform evidence-based standards of care, the industry has been staffed by workers who are underpaid for their highly stressful work.

AUGUSTA, ME ・ 7 DAYS AGO