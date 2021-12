The Great Resignation is here, and millions of U.S. workers are quitting their jobs—or planning to, anyway. A whopping 65% of working adults say they are looking for a new gig, according to an August poll conducted by PwC. Luckily for job hunters, the U.S. now has more job openings than any time in history, with the most increases in vacancies in health care and social assistance, state and local government, and wholesale trade and information.

