Kevin Geiger was selected to participate in the Climate Catalyst(link is external) program of the Vermont Council on Rural Development(link is external). He will join other local leaders from around the state for the next year in working on addressing climate change. In particular, he will be looking at regional and local plans and bylaws for ways to lessen greenhouse gas emissions and adapt to the changes we will face in flooding, heat, drought, and land use. Climate change is a priority area of TRORC. TRORC will also be looking at the new state Climate Action Plan(link is external) for ways we can help our communities face the monumental challenges ahead.

