Homelessness in Branch County more than current services can handle

Editors note: This is one of several articles on homelessness in Branch County. Next week: Discussion with staff of Pines Behavioral Health.

Homelessness.

It used to seem like a big city problem — people pushing grocery carts with their possessions, moving from one park bench to the next.

And while the park benches in downtown Coldwater might not have anyone sleeping on them, homelessness is not just a big city problem.

There are many faces of homelessness in Branch County, as with any community.

Joseph Scheid, Coldwater director of public safety, said it is a complicated problem. Some individuals have mental health issues, some have substance abuse issues, some don’t want the constraints of a home, some are just down on their luck.

Branch County does have some limited services for those who are homeless.

Family Promise can take in five people.

Branch County Coalition Against Domestic and Sexual Violence helps those who experienced abuse at home.

Altrusa Teen SHARE houses qualified homeless teens.

Pines Behavioral Health offers help under specific criteria.

Tommy’s House, Freedom Recovery and Joppa Recovery work with women and men who are getting back on their feet from substance abuse.

In the past, there was the Men’s Mission in town where police officers could take emergency cases, even at 2 a.m., knowing they had a place to stay, Scheid said.

The need now is for safe general public emergency shelter.

Kim Hemker, director of BCCADSV agrees.

“We need someone who has a total passion for the homeless,” Hemker said.

The right leader would find plenty of community support, she said.

It be a major challenge,“but we could find the money,” Hemker said. “We need the leader.”

Public safety and existing facilities are all very busy with their own roles within the community. This challenge requires another entity.

Is homeless a growing problem in the county?

Scheid said there is a perception in town that the problem is growing. However, they have no real way to collect data on a transient population.

Hemker said that even if the problem is small, being homeless is still a huge problem to each individual and those who love them.

“We have the homeless. We don’t have a place to put them,” she said.

So if they aren't sleeping on park benches where are these homeless people?

Taking a drive and then a walk in the areas of Coldwater reported to have homeless people living, we witnessed trash indicating it was likely someone’s camping area, probably when leaves were on the trees.

Then we met Coy. He was on a smoke break from his place of employment and said there were two men living nearby.

“I know them,” Coy said. “I used to be homeless.”

Coy said he was born and raised in Coldwater and was homeless several different times. Currently, he has a job as a janitor at a local warehouse and lives in an apartment.

“It’s $600 for everything,” he said.