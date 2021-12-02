ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Branch County, MI

Homelessness in Branch County more than current services can handle

By Obituaries
The Daily Reporter
The Daily Reporter
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oRCgi_0dCC3OCQ00

Editors note: This is one of several articles on homelessness in Branch County. Next week: Discussion with staff of Pines Behavioral Health.

Homelessness.

It used to seem like a big city problem — people pushing grocery carts with their possessions, moving from one park bench to the next.

And while the park benches in downtown Coldwater might not have anyone sleeping on them, homelessness is not just a big city problem.

There are many faces of homelessness in Branch County, as with any community.

Joseph Scheid, Coldwater director of public safety, said it is a complicated problem. Some individuals have mental health issues, some have substance abuse issues, some don’t want the constraints of a home, some are just down on their luck.

Branch County does have some limited services for those who are homeless.

  • Family Promise can take in five people.
  • Branch County Coalition Against Domestic and Sexual Violence helps those who experienced abuse at home.
  • Altrusa Teen SHARE houses qualified homeless teens.
  • Pines Behavioral Health offers help under specific criteria.
  • Tommy’s House, Freedom Recovery and Joppa Recovery work with women and men who are getting back on their feet from substance abuse.

In the past, there was the Men’s Mission in town where police officers could take emergency cases, even at 2 a.m., knowing they had a place to stay, Scheid said.

The need now is for safe general public emergency shelter.

Kim Hemker, director of BCCADSV agrees.

“We need someone who has a total passion for the homeless,” Hemker said.

The right leader would find plenty of community support, she said.

It be a major challenge,“but we could find the money,” Hemker said. “We need the leader.”

Public safety and existing facilities are all very busy with their own roles within the community. This challenge requires another entity.

Is homeless a growing problem in the county?

Scheid said there is a perception in town that the problem is growing. However, they have no real way to collect data on a transient population.

Hemker said that even if the problem is small, being homeless is still a huge problem to each individual and those who love them.

“We have the homeless. We don’t have a place to put them,” she said.

So if they aren't sleeping on park benches where are these homeless people?

Taking a drive and then a walk in the areas of Coldwater reported to have homeless people living, we witnessed trash indicating it was likely someone’s camping area, probably when leaves were on the trees.

Then we met Coy. He was on a smoke break from his place of employment and said there were two men living nearby.

“I know them,” Coy said. “I used to be homeless.”

Coy said he was born and raised in Coldwater and was homeless several different times. Currently, he has a job as a janitor at a local warehouse and lives in an apartment.

“It’s $600 for everything,” he said.

Comments / 2

Related
The Hill

Sunday shows preview: Multiple states detect cases of the omicron variant

The detection of the newly identified omicron COVID-19 variant in multiple U.S. states is expected to dominate this week’s Sunday show circuit. Earlier this week, the United States announced its first confirmed case of the newly detected omicron variant, which scientists and health officials are racing to learn more about. The first case was discovered in a vaccinated San Francisco resident who just returned from South Africa, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS News

Volcano erupts in Indonesia, killing at least 13 and injuring dozens

The death toll following the eruption of the highest volcano on Indonesia's most densely populated island of Java has risen to 13, with seven people still missing, officials said Sunday as smoldering debris and thick mud hampered search efforts. Mount Semeru in Lumajang district in East Java province spewed thick...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Branch County, MI
Branch County, MI
Health
Coldwater, MI
Government
Branch County, MI
Government
Coldwater, MI
Society
Local
Michigan Government
Local
Michigan Society
City
Coldwater, MI
Branch County, MI
Society
The Associated Press

Israel urges hard line against Iran at nuclear talks

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Sunday urged world powers to take a hard line against Iran in negotiations to curb the country’s nuclear program, as his top defense and intelligence officials headed to Washington amid the flailing talks. Israel has been watching with concern...
MIDDLE EAST
NBC News

In Georgia, Stacey Abrams relies on new voters to buck history

WASHINGTON — As Stacey Abrams builds her second gubernatorial campaign in four years, she is looking at a Georgia electorate that is far larger, younger and less white than the one that handed her a narrow defeat four years ago, according to an analysis her aides provided exclusively to NBC News.
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homelessness#Camping#Emergency Shelter#Pines Behavioral Health#Altrusa#Tommy S House#The Men S Mission#Bccadsv
The Hill

Five things to know about the November jobs report

The November jobs report gave a muddled picture of an improving economy. Overall job growth fell far short of expectations, with the U.S. adding just 210,000 of the roughly 500,000 jobs that analysts projected the economy to gain last month. Even so, the unemployment rate sunk from 4.6 percent to 4.2 percent, landing less than 1 percentage point above the pre-pandemic jobless rate.
BUSINESS
The Daily Reporter

The Daily Reporter

113
Followers
72
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Coldwater, MI from Coldwater Daily Reporter.

 http://thedailyreporter.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy