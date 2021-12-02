DIY Decorations: Making Your Own Christmas Ornaments

I’m a big fan of making new traditions. I used to love the tabletop silver-tinsel trees or the Charlie Brown trees with two lonely ornaments. When we moved into our current place, we started getting real trees (a new and fun idea for an artificial-for-lifer like myself). But when our dog became part of the household, that tree tradition had to change a bit, as we discovered that a shocking number of our ornaments were soft or plushy or all-around very attractive to a dog. So we slowly moved the ornaments upward, out of his reach, and now I just decorate the tree that way to begin with. So if you ever visit a friend’s house and only the top third of their tree is covered with ornaments, now you know why. –Jennifer Konerman, digital editor.

LIFESTYLE ・ 13 DAYS AGO