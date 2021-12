Chewy ( CHWY -5.01% ) is scheduled to report fiscal third-quarter earnings on Thursday, Dec. 9. Investors are anxious for an update on how the online pet retailer is doing. The relatively young public company was a big winner at the onset of the pandemic. Pet parents still needed to buy food and essentials for their furry friends, and pet adoption rates increased during the pandemic as people were spending more time at home.

