Conshohocken, PA

Conshohocken Family Makes Holiday Season Brighter for Kids to Mail Letters to Santa

 2 days ago

Image via The Times Herald.

A Conshohocken couple is making the holiday season brighter for local kids by providing a mailbox for children to drop off their letters to Santa, writes M English for The Times Herald.

Dottie Mandarano, a Plymouth Township native, and her husband, Gene, placed the “Santa Letters” mailbox in their yard for the second time this year.

“My husband, Gene, and I started doing this last year because with the pandemic and COVID, the kids couldn’t just go to the mall and sit on Santa’s lap and tell him or one of his helpers what they were hoping for,” said Mandarano.  “We just felt so bad for the kids, and we wanted to do something to help make it a normal Christmas for them.”

They decided to put up a mailbox to provide the youth with a way to get in touch with him.

The couple especially enjoys watching all the kids get excited over dropping off their letters. Twelve letters have already found their way into the mailbox and many more are on their way.

“It’s been great,” said Mandarano. “I love Christmas, and to me, this makes it even more special.”

Read more about Santa Letters mailbox in The Times Herald.

