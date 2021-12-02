ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Billie Jean King to receive SI's Muhammad Ali Legacy Award

 2 days ago

Billie Jean King will receive the Muhammad Ali Legacy Award at the Sports Illustrated Awards.

The winner of 39 Grand Slam titles will be honored Tuesday at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida.

Jessica Mendoza, a baseball announcer and two-time Olympic softball gold medalist, will present the award. It celebrates individuals whose dedication to the ideal of fair play has spanned decades and whose career in athletics has had a global impact.

King helped form the Women’s Tennis Association in 1973. The WTA offered 55 tournaments in 29 countries and $179 million in prize money in 2019. She also created the Women’s Sports Foundation, World TeamTennis and the Billie Jean King Leadership Initiative.

Recent Muhammad Ali Legacy Award recipients include LeBron James (2020), Warrick Dunn (2019), John Cena (2018) and Colin Kaepernick (2017).

The Sports Illustrated Awards, hosted by DJ Khaled and Cari Champion, will recognize athletes, teams and the SI Sportsperson of the Year.

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP—Sports

WOUB

Go behind-the-scenes to learn about the making of “Ken Burns: Muhammad Ali” – Nov. 30 at 9:30 pm

Behind-the-Scenes of the Epic Documentary Series with Host Keith David. KEN BURNS: MUHAMMAD ALI documents the making of the four-part series from filmmakers Ken Burns, Sarah Burns and David McMahon. Hosted by Keith David, three-time Emmy Award winner for his voice-over narration for previous Ken Burns projects JACKIE ROBINSON, THE WAR and UNFORGIVABLE BLACKNESS, the program features new and exclusive interviews with Ken Burns and the team that created the eight-hour epic series. Weaving together the most dramatic and emotional moments from Muhammad Ali, the program explores the making of the documentary series that follows the life of one of the most consequential men of the 20th century.
TV & VIDEOS
lakersnation.com

Lakers News: LeBron James & Anthony Davis Mourn Death Of Famed Designer Virgil Abloh

Virgil Abloh, famed fashion designer and artistic director of Louis Vuitton’s menswear, passed away on Nov. 28 after a two-year battle with cardiac angiosarcoma, a rare form of cancer. Abloh was known as a transcendent designer and collaborated with many of the biggest brands in the world. Much like Los Angeles Lakers’ superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis, he was also known to do a lot of work in inner-city communities.
NBA
Glendale Star

Kyler Murray among the SI Award nominees

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray has been nominated for Gamer of the Year at the annual Sports Illustrated Awards set for the Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood on Tuesday, Dec. 7. He’s up against Gordon Hayward of the Charlotte Hornets; the Pittsburgh Steelers’ JuJu Smith-Schuster;...
FOOTBALL
erienewsnow.com

Billie Jean King Fast Facts

Here is a look at the life of tennis champion and LGBTQ activist Billie Jean King. Father: Willard J. Moffitt, engineer for a fire department. Marriage: Ilana Kloss (October 18, 2018-present); Larry King (September 17, 1965-1987, divorced) Education: Attended Los Angeles State College (now California State University, Los Angeles), 1961-1964.
TENNIS
boxingnewsandviews.com

Muhammad Ali Grandson Bigs Up Canelo Alvarez Time In Boxing So Far

Boxing fans have had a lot of talk recently on where Mexico’s Saul Canelo Alvarez resume stands compared to pound for pound number one boxers in years gone by. Where he stands in Mexican boxing’s great fighters. Or where he stands alongside the likes of Terence Crawford. Particularly after another...
COMBAT SPORTS
