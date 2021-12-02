CNU’s Riley Cook is among the most prolific scorers in NCAA soccer history. She hopes to add a national title to her resume.

Riley Cook says Christopher Newport University’s trip to the 2018 NCAA Division III women’s soccer Final Four felt like “a once-in-a-lifetime experience.” She and the Captains will experience it again, thanks in large part to her.

The Captains (20-0-1) earned the berth with a 2-1 win over the University of Chicago on Nov. 21 in the championship game of their sectional on Cook’s two goals. CNU will face Iowa school Loras College (21-0-2) in a battle of unbeatens in the national semifinals at 11 a.m. Friday in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Cook and the Captains lost to eventual champion Williams (Massachusetts) 2-0 in the semifinals three years ago in Greensboro. Cook and Captains second-year coach Jamie Gunderson — a CNU assistant at the time — gleaned lessons from the experience.

“You don’t change anything too drastically,” Gunderson said. “You tell them to enjoy the thing, be excited, have fun and, when you get there, continue to show how great we are.”

Cook, a forward and fifth-year senior from Atlee High in Mechanicsville, said, “I learned that you can’t take the time for granted because four years goes by so quickly. I’m really excited to get there again for the other girls who haven’t experienced (a Final Four).”

Goalkeeper Haley Eiser, midfielders Abby Harrigan and Sabrina Gillis and forward Ryanne Davidson were with Cook on the 2018 semifinalists. By scoring her 33rd game-winning goal last week against Chicago — tied for the most in NCAA history for men or women at all levels — Cook helped ensure a return.

Gunderson said she has it all: power, placement, accuracy and good movement off the ball. He adds she has also developed such terrific chemistry with her teammates that any one of five in any season could assist her goals regularly.

“I truly have nothing but gratitude for my coaches and teammates,” said Cook, who has scored 88 career goals. “I wouldn’t have any of this without them.”

It is no exaggeration to say the Captains would not be in the national semifinals without a defense that has been as brilliant collectively as Cook has been individually. The Captains have allowed just seven goals all season, or 0.33 per game, while notching 14 shutouts.

That’s remarkable because only Eiser and Jill McDonald were regulars on the back line of the 2019 team that reached the second round of the NCAA tournament. Re Slater, Nyah Savage and Sarah Rhiel have since joined them to form a nearly impenetrable unit.

It’s little wonder that Gunderson and Cook express confidence in the Captains’ chances of snagging the title. CNU women’s track and field teams won a total of 12 indoor and outdoor national titles — the last coming in 1998 — but no other team at the school has won a national crown.

Which is not to say CNU athletics have been unsuccessful. With their national semifinal appearance, women’s soccer becomes the fifth sport at the school since 2000 with a senior class to reach two final fours — joining baseball (2002, 2003), softball (2010, 2011), volleyball (2011, 2012) and men’s basketball (2016, 2019).

“A national championship would be something that would be very special for the school and leave such a great memory for the girls who are part of it,” Gunderson said.

Cook said, “To win a national championship would (highlight) the hard work of the players, coaches, managers and everyone in the CNU community.

“It would be more than just for us. It would be for the people who’ve inspired us and supported us.”

The game

NCAA Division III semifinal

Christopher Newport (20-0-1) vs. Loras (Iowa) College (21-0-2), 11 a.m. Friday in Greensboro, N.C.