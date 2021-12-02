ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

CNU’s Riley Cook is among the most prolific scorers in NCAA soccer history. She hopes to add a national title to her resume.

By Marty O'Brien, The Virginian-Pilot
Virginian-Pilot
Virginian-Pilot
 4 days ago

Riley Cook says Christopher Newport University’s trip to the 2018 NCAA Division III women’s soccer Final Four felt like “a once-in-a-lifetime experience.” She and the Captains will experience it again, thanks in large part to her.

The Captains (20-0-1) earned the berth with a 2-1 win over the University of Chicago on Nov. 21 in the championship game of their sectional on Cook’s two goals. CNU will face Iowa school Loras College (21-0-2) in a battle of unbeatens in the national semifinals at 11 a.m. Friday in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Cook and the Captains lost to eventual champion Williams (Massachusetts) 2-0 in the semifinals three years ago in Greensboro. Cook and Captains second-year coach Jamie Gunderson — a CNU assistant at the time — gleaned lessons from the experience.

“You don’t change anything too drastically,” Gunderson said. “You tell them to enjoy the thing, be excited, have fun and, when you get there, continue to show how great we are.”

Cook, a forward and fifth-year senior from Atlee High in Mechanicsville, said, “I learned that you can’t take the time for granted because four years goes by so quickly. I’m really excited to get there again for the other girls who haven’t experienced (a Final Four).”

Goalkeeper Haley Eiser, midfielders Abby Harrigan and Sabrina Gillis and forward Ryanne Davidson were with Cook on the 2018 semifinalists. By scoring her 33rd game-winning goal last week against Chicago — tied for the most in NCAA history for men or women at all levels — Cook helped ensure a return.

Gunderson said she has it all: power, placement, accuracy and good movement off the ball. He adds she has also developed such terrific chemistry with her teammates that any one of five in any season could assist her goals regularly.

“I truly have nothing but gratitude for my coaches and teammates,” said Cook, who has scored 88 career goals. “I wouldn’t have any of this without them.”

It is no exaggeration to say the Captains would not be in the national semifinals without a defense that has been as brilliant collectively as Cook has been individually. The Captains have allowed just seven goals all season, or 0.33 per game, while notching 14 shutouts.

That’s remarkable because only Eiser and Jill McDonald were regulars on the back line of the 2019 team that reached the second round of the NCAA tournament. Re Slater, Nyah Savage and Sarah Rhiel have since joined them to form a nearly impenetrable unit.

It’s little wonder that Gunderson and Cook express confidence in the Captains’ chances of snagging the title. CNU women’s track and field teams won a total of 12 indoor and outdoor national titles — the last coming in 1998 — but no other team at the school has won a national crown.

Which is not to say CNU athletics have been unsuccessful. With their national semifinal appearance, women’s soccer becomes the fifth sport at the school since 2000 with a senior class to reach two final fours — joining baseball (2002, 2003), softball (2010, 2011), volleyball (2011, 2012) and men’s basketball (2016, 2019).

“A national championship would be something that would be very special for the school and leave such a great memory for the girls who are part of it,” Gunderson said.

Cook said, “To win a national championship would (highlight) the hard work of the players, coaches, managers and everyone in the CNU community.

“It would be more than just for us. It would be for the people who’ve inspired us and supported us.”

Marty O’Brien, 757-247-4963, mjobrien@dailypress.com . Twitter @MartyOBrienDP

The game

NCAA Division III semifinal

Christopher Newport (20-0-1) vs. Loras (Iowa) College (21-0-2), 11 a.m. Friday in Greensboro, N.C.

Comments / 0

Related
rolling out

What Deion Sanders said after sons won title, hugged him in wheelchair (video)

All of the noise ceased for three hours. To end a week where reports surfaced Jackson State football coach Deion Sanders impressed at an interview with TCU, Sanders returned to the sideline to coach the Tigers to a SWAC East division championship on Nov. 13, 2021. Jackson State (9-1, 7-0 SWAC) defeated Southern University (4-6, 3-4) 21-17 after trailing 17-7 in the fourth quarter.
FOOTBALL
The Spun

College Football Head Coach Resigns After Only 1 Season

Presbyterian College head football coach Kevin Kelley is moving on from the program after just one season. The analytics-driven coach took to Twitter to announce his decision to “pursue other football interests.”. “I am so appreciative of Presbyterian College President Matthew vandenBerg and AD Rob Acunto for the opportunity that...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Lee Corso Predicts 2 Major Upsets On Championship Saturday

ESPN analyst Lee Corso is expecting some chaos this Saturday in the college football world. Prior to this weekend’s edition of College GameDay, he revealed which two programs are on upset alert. Corso has been a big believer in the Georgia Bulldogs this season. That being said, he expects them...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
State
Iowa State
State
Massachusetts State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christopher Newport
The Spun

Basketball World Reacts To Sunday’s Paige Bueckers News

The basketball world collectively held its breath on Sunday afternoon when Connecticut women’s basketball Paige Bueckers went down to the ground with an apparent non-contact injury. Bueckers had to be helped off the floor with less than a minute to play in No. 2 UConn’s 73–54 win over No. 24...
BASKETBALL
ucfknights.com

UCF’s Season Comes to a Close Following Five-Set Loss to No. 13 UCLA

LOS ANGELES, Calif. – The UCF volleyball team's (27-7) incredible season came to a close Saturday night following a five-set heartbreaker to No. 13 UCLA in the second round of the NCAA Tournament with scores of 27-25, 13-25, 25-19, 22-25, 7-15 ending a 17-game winning streak. After a win over...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa Tournament#Basketball#Cnu#Ncaa Division Iii#The University Of Chicago#Iowa School Loras College#Atlee High
On3.com

Jesse Palmer takes shot at SEC, predicts national title game

The College Football Playoff field has been set. Immediately after laying eyes on the bracket, many predicted that we would see an SEC Championship Game rematch on January 10th. However, ESPN’s Jesse Palmer isn’t convinced. On the College Football Playoff Selection Show, Palmer gave a flaming-hot take regarding the semifinal...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Corvallis Gazette-Times

OSU men's soccer: Walker hopes journey ends with a title

Joel Walker decided to attend Oregon State University after seeing a video of the Corvallis campus. He was a star player at Vista Ridge High School in Colorado Springs, Colorado, and was leaning toward attending the nearby United States Air Force Academy. But after his performance at a soccer showcase,...
OREGON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Tar Heel

Difficult season dooms UNC field hockey's hopes of fourth straight national title

North Carolina field hockey head coach Karen Shelton calls herself "a bit of a poker player," and for her team, every season is just like another game of Texas Hold ’em. The team plays with the cards they’re dealt, and for the past several years, the Tar Heels won the pot to the tune of a 65-1 record and three straight national championships. During the team’s 2021 campaign, though, UNC was given an unlucky hand.
COLLEGE SPORTS
upbeacon.com

Men’s soccer wins first game in NCAA tournament, loses second

Sophomore midfielder Brandon Cambridge passing. Cambridge had two assists against Seattle University. The Pilots men’s soccer team hosted the first game in the NCAA tournament at Merlo Field on Nov. 18. They beat the Seattle University Redhawks 3-2 Thursday night. They went on to play #2 Washington University on Sunday, Nov. 21 where they fell 1-3, ending their playoff journey.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Virginian-Pilot

Virginian-Pilot

Norfolk, VA
7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Virginian-Pilot has the latest headlines on Hampton Roads news. Find breaking news, sports, crime, opinion, traffic and more.

 https://www.pilotonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy