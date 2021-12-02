DINWIDDIE — A county man is facing charges in the 2020 disappearance of a Chesterfield County woman whose remains were discovered in Dinwiddie County.

Ellis Dean Briggs Jr, 27, of the 19000 block of Malones Road in Carson, was arrested Wednesday, according to the Dinwiddie Sheriff's Office. He has been charged with abduction and is being held in the Meherrin River Regional Jail in Brunswick County.

The victim was positively identified Wednesday as Jasmine L.A. Moore, 24, of the 20100 block of Rowanty Court. Dinwiddie Sheriff's Major William Knott said her remains actually were discovered in October by hunters on land in the 6900 block of Anderson Mill Road in the county's Church Road area. The state medical examiner's office in Richmond had been working to identify the remains since that time.

So far, Briggs has only been charged with abduction of Moore. Knott said her death has been labeled "suspicious."

More charges could be forthcoming pending outcome of the ongoing investigation.

Moore was reported missing Oct. 4, 2020 by her family members after last seeing her the night before. The day after she went missing, authorities found her car abandoned on the Exit 45 ramp off Interstate 95 in Prince George County.

Her remains were discovered around 15 miles away from her residence.

It was not immediately clear what the relationship was between the suspect and the victim. However, in the initial release from Chesterfield County about her disappearance, the victim reportedly had a tattoo of the name "Elijah."

Bill Atkinson (he/him/his) is daily news coach for USA TODAY's Southeast Region-Unified Central, which includes Virginia, West Virginia and central North Carolina. He is based in Petersburg, Virginia. Reach him at batkinson@progress-index.com.

This article originally appeared on The Progress-Index: Dinwiddie man charged with abducting woman whose remains were found in Church Road area