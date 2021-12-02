ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dinwiddie County, VA

Dinwiddie man charged with abducting woman whose remains were found in Church Road area

By Bill Atkinson, The Progress-Index
The Progress-Index
The Progress-Index
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gWE98_0dCC1m7K00

DINWIDDIE — A county man is facing charges in the 2020 disappearance of a Chesterfield County woman whose remains were discovered in Dinwiddie County.

Ellis Dean Briggs Jr, 27, of the 19000 block of Malones Road in Carson, was arrested Wednesday, according to the Dinwiddie Sheriff's Office. He has been charged with abduction and is being held in the Meherrin River Regional Jail in Brunswick County.

The victim was positively identified Wednesday as Jasmine L.A. Moore, 24, of the 20100 block of Rowanty Court. Dinwiddie Sheriff's Major William Knott said her remains actually were discovered in October by hunters on land in the 6900 block of Anderson Mill Road in the county's Church Road area. The state medical examiner's office in Richmond had been working to identify the remains since that time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RU34k_0dCC1m7K00

So far, Briggs has only been charged with abduction of Moore. Knott said her death has been labeled "suspicious."

More charges could be forthcoming pending outcome of the ongoing investigation.

Moore was reported missing Oct. 4, 2020 by her family members after last seeing her the night before. The day after she went missing, authorities found her car abandoned on the Exit 45 ramp off Interstate 95 in Prince George County.

Her remains were discovered around 15 miles away from her residence.

It was not immediately clear what the relationship was between the suspect and the victim. However, in the initial release from Chesterfield County about her disappearance, the victim reportedly had a tattoo of the name "Elijah."

Bill Atkinson (he/him/his) is daily news coach for USA TODAY's Southeast Region-Unified Central, which includes Virginia, West Virginia and central North Carolina. He is based in Petersburg, Virginia. Reach him at batkinson@progress-index.com.

This article originally appeared on The Progress-Index: Dinwiddie man charged with abducting woman whose remains were found in Church Road area

Comments / 4

Related
The Hill

Sunday shows preview: Multiple states detect cases of the omicron variant

The detection of the newly identified omicron COVID-19 variant in multiple U.S. states is expected to dominate this week’s Sunday show circuit. Earlier this week, the United States announced its first confirmed case of the newly detected omicron variant, which scientists and health officials are racing to learn more about. The first case was discovered in a vaccinated San Francisco resident who just returned from South Africa, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS News

Volcano erupts in Indonesia, killing at least 13 and injuring dozens

The death toll following the eruption of the highest volcano on Indonesia's most densely populated island of Java has risen to 13, with seven people still missing, officials said Sunday as smoldering debris and thick mud hampered search efforts. Mount Semeru in Lumajang district in East Java province spewed thick...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Church Road, VA
Chesterfield County, VA
Crime & Safety
County
Dinwiddie County, VA
City
Richmond, VA
State
North Carolina State
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
County
Chesterfield County, VA
State
West Virginia State
Dinwiddie County, VA
Crime & Safety
The Associated Press

Israel urges hard line against Iran at nuclear talks

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Sunday urged world powers to take a hard line against Iran in negotiations to curb the country’s nuclear program, as his top defense and intelligence officials headed to Washington amid the flailing talks. Israel has been watching with concern...
MIDDLE EAST
NBC News

In Georgia, Stacey Abrams relies on new voters to buck history

WASHINGTON — As Stacey Abrams builds her second gubernatorial campaign in four years, she is looking at a Georgia electorate that is far larger, younger and less white than the one that handed her a narrow defeat four years ago, according to an analysis her aides provided exclusively to NBC News.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Atkinson
The Hill

Five things to know about the November jobs report

The November jobs report gave a muddled picture of an improving economy. Overall job growth fell far short of expectations, with the U.S. adding just 210,000 of the roughly 500,000 jobs that analysts projected the economy to gain last month. Even so, the unemployment rate sunk from 4.6 percent to 4.2 percent, landing less than 1 percentage point above the pre-pandemic jobless rate.
BUSINESS
The Progress-Index

The Progress-Index

80
Followers
44
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Petersburg, VA from The Progress-Index.

 http://progress-index.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy