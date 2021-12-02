ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, PA

COVID-19 Cases Climbing, Keeping Montco at 'Very High Risk' for Unvaccinated People

 2 days ago

Image via Pexels.

The number of COVID-19 cases has increased recently in Montgomery County, maintaining it at a very high level, according to The New York Times.

Last week, there was an average of 232 new daily cases reported in the county, which is a 19 percent increase compared to the two weeks prior.

Since the start of the pandemic, at least 1 in 9 residents have been infected by COVID-19, totaling 92,586 reported cases.

The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 has increased in the last two weeks by 21 percent. Deaths remained about the same, with 26 new fatalities over the same period.

These developments mean that Montgomery County remains at very high risk for unvaccinated people.

Meanwhile, as of November 30, the number of fully vaccinated people in the county is at 61 percent. This includes 71 percent of fully vaccinated residents aged 12 and up and 74 percent of fully vaccinated people aged 65 and up.

Read more about the COVID-19 situation in Montgomery County and across Pennsylvania at The New York Times.

MONTCO.Today is a new and unique journal sharing positive, upbeat news and content about Montgomery County, PA's businesses, economic development, community, and culture.

