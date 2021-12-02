ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duelist King to Launch Second NFT Cards Sale for Its Win2Earn Game

Cover picture for the article[PRESS RELEASE – Beachmont, Saint Vincent And The Grenadines, 1st December 2021]. Duelist King is pleased to announce its second batch of NFT cards to be sold on December 15, 2021. The first batch of cards in mystery boxes sold out within 45 minutes, confirming massive demand for this...

dailyhodl.com

NFTrade.com, the Largest NFT Marketplace on BSC and Avalanche, Has Launched the First Cross-Chain NFT Gaming and Metaverse Launchpad

NFTrade – a decentralized cross-chain NFT marketplace, aggregator and platform – is releasing the first-ever cross-chain NFT launchpad for initial NFT offerings (INOs). NFTrade, the largest NFT marketplace on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) and Avalanche, has released the details of their cross-chain NFT launchpad. This intuitive platform facilitates the initial launch of metaverse and gaming NFTs to end-users at the lowest possible public price.
VIDEO GAMES
CoinTelegraph

Chimeras announces NFT sales for in-game assets

November 22, 2021, Kyiv, Ukraine — Play-to-earn (P2E) gaming metaverse Chimeras is launching a brand new collection of nonfungible tokens (NFTs) based on in-game characters. There are two types of characters in Chimeras’ in-game world: Chimeras and the Chosen ones. The new NFTs feature 20 of The Chosen characters, with a further 268 variations and different levels of stardom resulting in 5360 new NFT characters in total who will be used and can be upgraded in the game. The Chosen are unique creatures that a player can use for battles. A player can get a Chosen by performing a ritual with a Magical Stone. There is no limit on the looks and skills of the Chosen, as they look like people, demons and dragons. Every Chosen can be turned into NFT and sold so that a player can also earn with it.
VIDEO GAMES
Cardano
aithority.com

Good Gaming Inc. Announces Latest Updates For Its NFT Game MicroBuddies And The Release Of Its New Beta 2.0

The Company Creates An Additional Matic Fee To Increase Revenue Streams. Good Gaming, Inc. is pleased to announce new updates for its first to market blockchain NFT game Microbuddies and the release date for its latest beta testing format, Beta 2.0. The Beta 2.0 version is scheduled to launch on Wednesday, November 24, 2021, at 7:00 PM EST. Pertinent game updates in their respective categories are highlighted below:
TECHNOLOGY
aithority.com

WAX Launches “Blockchain Brawlers” NFT Collection on Binance NFT, Building the Largest Cross-Blockchain Ecosystem for NFTs, Gaming, and GameFi

Worldwide Asset eXchange (WAX) is thrilled to announce the launch of a GameFi project, ‘Blockchain Brawlers’, that allows users to transfer NFTs used in the game interchangeably between Binance Smart Chain and WAX blockchain through the NFT bridge developed by WAX. The NFT collection of ‘Blockchain Brawlers’ will be auctioned...
TECHNOLOGY
NEWSBTC

Cardano Based Verlux NFT Sold Out Over 80% Of Its Allotted Seed Sale Tokens

More than 80 percent of the seed sales for Verlux, a Cross-Chain NFT Marketplace based on Cardano, have been filled as of December 9, 2021. $250 Million tokens allotted for the Seed Sale of the highly embraced project have already been sold, paving the way for a substantial NFT marketplace on the Cardano ecosystem.
MARKETS
CoinTelegraph

Piccolo Inu announces partnership with Larva Game Studios for a play-to-earn NFT trading card game

Panama — Piccolo Inu (PINU) announced its official partnership with Larva Game Studios, based in Guadalajara, Mexico. The collaboration will result in a play-to-earn trading card game running on the Ethereum blockchain. Players will collect trading cards in the form of nonfungible tokens. These cards will vary in rarity, ranging from common to ultra-rare, and can be used to battle against other players around the world or within a player’s immediate vicinity. As players battle their way through different stages, or worlds, they will be rewarded with ERC-20 tokens that can be used to make in-game purchases or can otherwise be exchanged for fiat currency.
GAMBLING
theislandnow.com

Upcoming NFT Games To Earn Cryptocurrency In 2022 [Launching Soon]

Every mobile game developer wants to create an excellent game with a monetization mechanism to maximize their advertising revenue. Currently, most crypto games require players to use real money to purchase virtual reality goods, after which they can unlock advanced content. Using cryptocurrencies instead of money would make the process a lot easier for NFT gamers and the developers if applied. And now, slowly, many developers are catching up to it and can tag their digital collectibles.
VIDEO GAMES
aithority.com

Cryptosphere NFT Completes Sold-Out NFT Pre-Sale

Cryptosphere NFT, an up-and-coming NFT, and gaming platform has just concluded its pre-sale. The event saw the community buy the entire lot of 500 NFTs, which were available only for whitelisted members. Additionally, Cryptosphere NFT is preparing for the imminent public sale. The event will take place, and it will...
GAMBLING
Highsnobiety

Cole Buxton is Launching its First NFT Collection

Cole Buxton has something more to offer its loyal fan base, getting Metaverse ready with its first NFT collection. Slowly but surely, our digital future is presenting itself in all facets of daily life. As fashion and gaming continue to merge; from Xbox and Gucci to Balenciaga and Fortnite, and brands prepare to fully immerse themselves in the Metaverse, like it not, the change has already begun.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
bitcoinist.com

9D NFT Prepares for December Launch of First Martial Arts NFT MMO Game in SEA

Martial Arts NFT MMO game 9D NFT is preparing for its official multi-platform launch in December, following a successful alpha test and an IDO kicking off the COGI (Crypto Online Gaming Infrastructure) in-game economy. 9D NFT will be the first full-scale MMO game integrating NFTs and cryptocurrency into its core...
VIDEO GAMES
cryptonews.com

Ternoa Launches its Own VR NFT Gallery!

Disclaimer: The text below is an advertorial article that was not written by Cryptonews.com journalists. In this article, discover more about Ternoa's new VR NFT Gallery, debuting NFTs from their collection, as well as the sale of one unique, limited edition NFT. Ternoa, which just launched its innovative testnet allowing...
TECHNOLOGY
investing.com

NFT game Guild of Guardians raises $5.3M, token sale oversubscribed 82X

Upcoming NFT based mobile role-playing game Guild of Guardians has sold out two tranches of its native token (GEMS) totaling $5.3 million. The token sale, held on Coinlist on Nov. 30 was oversubscribed 82 times, with around 808,000 users registering. More than 10,700 new GEM holders from over 100 countries purchased a maximum of $500 worth of tokens. However users from Australian, the U.S.,Canada and China were prohibited from purchasing tokens amid mounting regulatory concerns.
HOBBIES
Coinspeaker

Blockchain.com to Launch Its Own NFT Marketplace

Cryptocurrency financial services company Blockchain.com announced that it will be inaugurating its native non-fungible token (NFT) platform. According to the announcement, the Blockchain.com platform will be managed and run by OpenSea, which is a peer-to-peer marketplace for NFTs. While the platform is only in its beta stage currently, the company has generated a waitlist for enthusiastic users to register themselves up for the same. With the crypto world gradually shifting towards NFT markets, Blockchain.com has become the latest crypto firm to jump on the NFT bandwagon. The NFT marketplace will allow users to view and buy non-fungible tokens from the platform’s wallet.
CELEBRITIES

