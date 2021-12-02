Duelist King to Launch Second NFT Cards Sale for Its Win2Earn Game

November 22, 2021, Kyiv, Ukraine — Play-to-earn (P2E) gaming metaverse Chimeras is launching a brand new collection of nonfungible tokens (NFTs) based on in-game characters. There are two types of characters in Chimeras’ in-game world: Chimeras and the Chosen ones. The new NFTs feature 20 of The Chosen characters, with a further 268 variations and different levels of stardom resulting in 5360 new NFT characters in total who will be used and can be upgraded in the game. The Chosen are unique creatures that a player can use for battles. A player can get a Chosen by performing a ritual with a Magical Stone. There is no limit on the looks and skills of the Chosen, as they look like people, demons and dragons. Every Chosen can be turned into NFT and sold so that a player can also earn with it.

