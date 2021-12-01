ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
IT Systems Technologist

montserrat.edu
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMontserrat College of Art seeks a technical support staff member for the Center for Technology Solutions (CTS). Perform installations, upgrades, configuration, troubleshooting, and general management of our Windows server and client environment. Support Mac OS X environment in tandem with our Macintosh Administrator. Major Functional Areas and Description of...

www.montserrat.edu

Entrepreneurship learning: All university students can benefit

Entrepreneurs, their associated startups and the subsequent growth of their companies have a vital impact on the health of our economy. In Canada, young adults have demonstrated a growing interest in entrepreneurship. Entrepreneurship has historically been narrowly associated with business schools and traditional startups. But as the World Economic Forum has noted, “school systems must prepare students to work in a dynamic, rapidly changing entrepreneurial and global environment. This requires a complete paradigm shift for academia, including changing the fundamentals of how schools operate and their role in society.” Students from all faculties can and should benefit from entrepreneurial skills, classically...
EDUCATION
