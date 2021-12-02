ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

How to watch Stars vs. Blue Jackets: Live stream, game time, TV channel

NHL
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat you need to know about Thursday's game between the Dallas Stars and Columbus Blue Jackets at American Airlines Center:. Game 21: Dallas Stars (11-7-2, 24 points) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (12-8-0, 24 points) When: Thursday, Dec. 2 at 7:30 p.m. CT. Where: American Airlines Center - Dallas, TX....

www.nhl.com

Comments / 0

Related
NHL

Boqvist scores twice for Blue Jackets in win against Sharks

COLUMBUS -- Adam Boqvist scored twice for the Columbus Blue Jackets in a 6-4 win against the San Jose Sharks at Nationwide Arena on Sunday. Boqvist's second goal gave the Blue Jackets a 5-3 lead after Jack Roslovic broke a 3-3 tie in the third period. Alexandre Texier had a...
NHL
NHL

NHL On Tap: Eriksson to play 1,000th NHL game when Coyotes visit Stars

Canucks take ice for first since coach, GM changes; Tanev leads Kraken against Penguins. Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from the six games Monday. Eriksson to reach milestone for...
NHL
NHL

SvoNotes: Blue Jackets get the goals to snap their losing streak

Sometimes, hockey is a simple game. At the end of the day, you just have to score more goals than the other team. It sounds easy enough, but the Blue Jackets found out the hard way that, well, it's hard. On a four-game, eight-day road trip that ended with Saturday night's loss at Washington, Columbus scored just six goals.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamie Benn
Person
Joe Pavelski
Person
Esa Lindell
Person
Jake Oettinger
Person
Tyler Seguin
Person
Roope Hintz
Person
Braden Holtby
Person
Leon Draisaitl
NHL

5 takeaways: Peterson's go-ahead goal fuels huge momentum shift for Stars

DALLAS -- The boys are soaring, aren't they? There's no hotter team in the NHL than the Stars, who reeled off their seventh consecutive victory on Monday with a 4-1 win against Arizona. It took a huge push in the third period for Dallas to bust open a 1-1 game, but goals from Jacob Peterson and two from Jamie Benn proved to be the difference.
NHL
letsgohawks.net

#BREAKING Chicago Blackhawks Trade Goalie.

The Chicago Blackhawks and general manager Kyle Davidson announced a trade on Thursday. Davidson has shipped goalie Malcolm Subban off to the Buffalo Sabres. The Sabres have been in huge need of goaltending help so Subban will give them a huge boost. In return the Blackhawks will get “future considerations”.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tx Tv#Bally Sports Southwest#The Blue Jackets
NHL

Jets double up Maple Leafs in Wheeler's 1,000th NHL game

WINNIPEG - A milestone like 1,000 National Hockey League games always feels more memorable if it ends in victory. The Winnipeg Jets made sure their captain, Blake Wheeler, received just that. A four-goal outburst in the second period powered the Jets to a 6-3 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs...
NHL
NHL

Minnesota Wild recalls forward Mason Shaw from Iowa Wild

SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has recalled forward Mason Shaw from the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League (AHL). Shaw, 23 (11/3/98), has tallied 14 points (6-8=14), 43 penalty minutes (PIM) and 52 shots on goal...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
NHL Teams
Dallas Stars
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
Columbus Blue Jackets
NewsBreak
National Hockey League
NewsBreak
Hockey
FanSided

Toronto Maple Leafs: NHL Stats, Standings and News Updates

The Toronto Maple Leafs put their second five game streak of the season on the line last night against the Pittsburgh Penguins, but this was written ahead of the game, so please note that all stats and standings are up to date as of last night. Other than the Toronto...
NHL
NHL

NHL Buzz: Makar, Kadri return for Avalanche at Flyers

Sabres goalie Subban being evaluated for injury; Red Wings defenseman Staal enters COVID-19 protocol. Welcome to the NHL Buzz. Throughout the 2021-22 season, NHL.com will have you covered with the latest news. Colorado Avalanche. Forward Nazem Kadri and defenseman Cale Makar played for the Avalanche at the Philadelphia Flyers on...
NHL
WGR550

Gamenight: Sabres trail 'Canes 5-2

It’s the first meeting between the Sabres and Hurricanes since Nov. 14, 2019. That night, Carolina emerged victorious in OT, 5-4, at KeyBank Center. Tonight, Buffalo debuts a new goalie - Malcolm Subban, acquired Thursday from the Chicago Blackhawks.
NHL
NHL

Draisaitl makes Oilers fan's Christmas wish come true with selfie

Christmas came early for a young Edmonton Oilers fan. A fan held up a sign that said, "All I want for Christmas is a selfie with Draisaitl" before the Edmonton Oilers game against the Los Angeles Kings at Rogers Place on Sunday. It wasn't long until Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl...
NHL
NHL

Dan Renouf rejoins Red Wings

DETROIT -- The Detroit Red Wings today recalled defenseman Dan Renouf from the American Hockey League's Grand Rapids Griffins. Renouf, 27, has skated in 13 games with the Griffins this season, notching three assists and 15 penalty minutes, and made his Red Wings season debut on Nov. 24 vs. St. Louis, posting a plus-two rating. Originally signed by Detroit as an undrafted free agent on March 10, 2016, he rejoined the organization this summer after spending a majority of the 2020-21 season with the Colorado Avalanche, earning his first NHL action since making his debut with the Red Wings during the 2016-17 campaign. In 18 games with the Avalanche, Renouf recorded three points (0-3-3), 16 penalty minutes, 20 hits and 12 shots on goal in 10:10 average time on ice. He also appeared in five games for the American Hockey League's Colorado Eagles, tallying three points (1-2-3) and four penalty minutes. Renouf previously played 146 games for the Grand Rapids Griffins between 2015-18, helping deliver the franchise's second Calder Cup championship in 2017.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy