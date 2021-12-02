ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mail on Sunday publisher considering Supreme Court appeal over Meghan letter

By The Newsroom
 2 days ago
The publisher of The Mail on Sunday has said it is considering an appeal to the Supreme Court after it lost the latest stage of a privacy battle with the Duchess of Sussex over a handwritten letter to her estranged father.

Meghan, 40, sued Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL), also the publisher of MailOnline, over five articles that reproduced parts of a “personal and private” letter to Thomas Markle, 77, in August 2018.

The duchess won her case earlier this year when a High Court judge ruled in her favour without a full trial.

ANL brought an appeal against that decision and, at a three-day hearing in November, argued the case should go to a trial on Meghan’s claims against the publisher – including breach of privacy and copyright.

The publisher’s lawyers argued that new evidence from Jason Knauf, former communications secretary to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, suggested Meghan wrote the letter with the understanding that it could be leaked.

But the challenge was dismissed by Court of Appeal judges in a ruling on Thursday.

After the judgment was made public, Meghan accused ANL of treating the court case as a “game with no rules”.

No evidence has been tested in cross-examination, as it should be, especially when Mr Knauf's evidence raises issues as to the duchess' credibility

The publisher hit back in a statement which said the evidence of Mr Knauf “raises issues as to the duchess’ credibility”.

The statement from ANL read: “We are very disappointed by the decision of the Court of Appeal.

“It is our strong view that judgment should be given only on the basis of evidence tested at trial, and not on a summary basis in a heavily contested case, before even disclosure of documents.

“No evidence has been tested in cross-examination, as it should be, especially when Mr Knauf’s evidence raises issues as to the duchess’ credibility.

“After People magazine published an attack on Mr Markle, based on false briefings from the duchess’ friends wrongly describing the letter as a loving letter, it was important to show that the letter was no such thing.

“Both the letter and People magazine also seriously misrepresented the reasons for Mr Markle’s non-attendance at the royal wedding.

“The articles corrected these matters, and raised other issues of public interest including the reasons for the breakdown in the relationship between the Duchess and her father.

“We are considering an appeal to the Supreme Court.”

While this win is precedent-setting, what matters most is that we are now collectively brave enough to reshape a tabloid industry that conditions people to be cruel and profits from the lies and pain that they create

The duchess said in a statement after the ruling: “This is a victory not just for me, but for anyone who has ever felt scared to stand up for what’s right.

“While this win is precedent-setting, what matters most is that we are now collectively brave enough to reshape a tabloid industry that conditions people to be cruel and profits from the lies and pain that they create.

“From day one I have treated this lawsuit as an important measure of right versus wrong. The defendant has treated it as a game with no rules.

“The longer they dragged it out, the more they could twist facts and manipulate the public (even during the appeal itself), making a straightforward case extraordinarily convoluted in order to generate more headlines and sell more newspapers – a model that rewards chaos above truth.

Jason Knauf, former communications secretary to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, gave evidence in a witness statement (PA) (PA Archive)

“In the nearly three years since this began, I have been patient in the face of deception, intimidation and calculated attacks.

“Today, the courts ruled in my favour – again – cementing that The Mail on Sunday, owned by Lord Jonathan Rothermere, has broken the law.”

Lawyers representing the publisher said at the earlier hearing that Mr Markle wished to counter points made by friends of Meghan who had given an interview to People magazine in the US.

Dismissing the publisher’s appeal, Sir Geoffrey Vos said: “It was hard to see what evidence could have been adduced at trial that would have altered the situation.

“The judge had been in as good a position as any trial judge to look at the article in People magazine, the letter and The Mail On Sunday articles, to decide if publication of the contents of the letter was appropriate to rebut the allegations against Mr Markle.

“The judge had correctly decided that, whilst it might have been proportionate to publish a very small part of the letter for that purpose, it was not necessary to publish half the contents of the letter as ANL had done.”

The articles in The Mail on Sunday interfered with the duchess’ reasonable expectation of privacy and were not a justified or proportionate means of correcting inaccuracies about the letter.

Sir Geoffrey, sitting with Dame Victoria Sharp and Lord Justice Bean, upheld the High Court’s decision that the duchess had a “reasonable expectation of privacy” in the contents of the letter.

He added: “Those contents were personal, private and not matters of legitimate public interest.

“The articles in The Mail on Sunday interfered with the duchess’ reasonable expectation of privacy and were not a justified or proportionate means of correcting inaccuracies about the letter.”

Mr Knauf claimed in a witness statement that Meghan wrote the letter with the understanding it could be leaked.

In her written evidence to the court, Meghan denied she thought it likely that her father would leak the letter, but “merely recognised that this was a possibility”.

Meghan and Harry in 2018 (PA) (PA Archive)

The Court of Appeal also heard that Mr Knauf provided information to the authors of the biography Finding Freedom – Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand – leading to Meghan apologising for misleading the court about whether he had given information.

However, Sir Geoffrey said the new evidence from Mr Knauf was “more directed to the drafting of the letter and to what Meghan knew about the contacts between the Kensington Palace communications team and the authors of the book than any of the central issues in the appeal”.

Regarding the duchess’ apology, the judge added: “This was, at best, an unfortunate lapse of memory on her part, but it does not seem to me to bear on the issues raised in the grounds of appeal, and it has been given no prominence in ANL’s oral argument.”

The judge concluded: “As the articles themselves demonstrate, and as the judge found, the primary purpose of the articles was not to publish Mr Markle’s responses to the inaccurate allegations against him in the People article.

“The true purpose of the publication was, as the first four lines of the articles said – to reveal for the first time (to the world) the ‘full content of a sensational letter written by (the Duchess) to her estranged father shortly after her wedding’.

“The contents of the letter were private when it was written and when it was published, even if the claimant, it now appears, realised that her father might leak its contents to the media.”

Related
newschain

No plans to make Covid jabs mandatory, says No 10

Downing Street has said the Government has “no plans” to make coronavirus vaccines mandatory, after German leaders backed a move to curb the freedoms of people choosing not to get the jab. Chancellor Angela Merkel announced on Thursday that Germany would bar unvaccinated people from cultural and recreational venues, as...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Geoffrey Vos
Person
Thomas Markle
Cosmopolitan

Who is Jason Knauf and why is he giving evidence against Meghan Markle?

If, like us, you can't get enough of all-things-royal, it's likely you'll have heard the name Jason Knauf of late. In recent weeks, the 37-year-old royal staffer has been thrust into the spotlight after giving evidence against Meghan Markle – whom he was employed by as a communications secretary and aide between 2015 and 2018.
CELEBRITIES
International Business Times

Meghan Markle Urges Tabloid Shake-up After Second Privacy Victory

Meghan Markle on Thursday won a second court victory against a British newspaper group, as judges threw out the publisher's appeal against a ruling that it breached her privacy. The Duchess of Sussex said she hoped the ruling would embolden others to hold tabloid newspapers to account and change them...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Meghan Markle Privacy Claim: U.K.’s Mail on Sunday Loses Appeal

The Duchess of Sussex on Thursday won the latest stage in her long-running privacy lawsuit against a British newspaper publisher over its publication of parts of a letter she wrote to her estranged father. The Court of Appeal in London upheld a High Court ruling in February that the publisher of The Mail on Sunday and MailOnline website unlawfully breached the former Meghan Markle’s privacy by reproducing the handwritten letter she wrote to her father, Thomas Markle, after she married Prince Harry in 2018. Associated Newspapers challenged that decision at the Court of Appeal, which held a hearing last month. Dismissing that...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Supreme Court#Mail On Sunday#Uk#The Supreme Court#Anl#Mailonline#High Court#The Court Of Appeal
The Independent

No 10 to ‘study carefully’ implications of Meghan letter ruling

A free press is “one of the cornerstones of any democracy”, Downing Street has said after the Mail on Sunday lost an appeal in a privacy row with the Duchess of Sussex.Meghan sued Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL), also the publisher of MailOnline over five articles which reproduced parts of a “personal and private” letter to her father, Thomas Markle 77, in August 2018.The 40-year-old duchess won her case earlier this year when a High Court judge ruled in her favour without a full trial.ANL brought an appeal against that decision and, at a three-day hearing in November, argued...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Country
U.K.
BBC

Meghan wins ruling in Mail on Sunday privacy fight

The Duchess of Sussex has won the latest stage in her legal fight against the publisher of the Mail on Sunday over a letter she sent to her father. The Court of Appeal rejected Associated Newspapers' attempt to have a trial in the privacy and copyright case. Meghan said it...
CELEBRITIES
MyNorthwest.com

UK court backs Meghan in dispute over privacy with publisher

LONDON (AP) — The Duchess of Sussex on Thursday won the latest stage in her long-running privacy lawsuit against a newspaper publisher over its publication of parts of a letter she wrote to her estranged father. The Court of Appeal in London upheld a High Court ruling in February that...
CELEBRITIES
BBC

Will Meghan's big win change public opinion?

This has been a big win for the Duchess of Sussex, as the appeal court has upheld her claim against the Mail on Sunday for publishing parts of a private letter to her father. It allows her to put down a strong marker over her privacy - and the slam-dunk ruling allows her to avoid any awkward cross-examination as a witness.
CELEBRITIES
davisvanguard.org

Supreme Court To Hear Arizona Death Penalty Case That Could Gut Protections Against Ineffective Assistance of Counsel At Trial or In the Appellate Courts

Next week, the US Supreme Court has agreed to hear Arizona prosecutors’ challenges to federal appellate court rulings that allowed the consideration of evidence of ineffective assistance of counsel as the state seeks to overturn rulings in favor of Arizona death-row prisoners Barry Jones and David Ramirez. According to a...
CONGRESS & COURTS
