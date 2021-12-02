ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Murder X 3 on LaSalle Street: The WIBC News Special

By Chris Davis
WIBC.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFifty years ago a man found three of his friends...

www.wibc.com

Comments / 0

Related
14news.com

Family of Iowa Street murder victim speaks out

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The family of the woman killed in the murder-suicide on Iowa Street is talking about the events leading up to her death. Rachael Feazell’s family says more could have been done to protect her. They want to raise awareness for signs of domestic violence. Police say...
EVANSVILLE, IN
fox8live.com

Murder on Mistletoe Street dampens holiday season in Hollygrove

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man was found shot to death on the porch of a house on Mistletoe Street in Hollygrove, New Orleans police said Saturday (Dec. 4). The NOPD said officers responded to reports of gunfire in the 3100 block of the street around 11:25 a.m. Upon arrival, they found the adult male victim unresponsive on the porch with a gunshot wound. The man was declared dead at the scene, police said.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
iheart.com

Springfield Police Investigate Cuff Street Murder

Springfield Police are investigating the city's 12th murder of the year. Police were called to the 100 block of Cuff Avenue for a report of a gunshot victim. When Police arrived they found a man in the driver's seat of a car that crashed into another car. Police say it...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
Washingtonian.com

Maryland House Burns Down After Owner Tries to Smoke Out Snakes

A house near Poolesville burned down on November 23 after the homeowner attempted to smoke out a den of snakes, reports the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service. Although the story sounds like a biblical scene (serpents! flames!), the incident occurred in modern-day Maryland. According to a tweet from Montgomery County Fire’s public information officer Pete Piringer, the owner of the house was attempting to use smoke from coals to banish the snakes. However, the plan went awry when the coals sparked a fire that engulfed the house, causing more than $1 million in damage.
MARYLAND STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Lasalle Street#The Murders#Wibc
Oxygen

‘This Family Really Missed Him,' Unidentified Victim Of Serial Killer Identified As Missing Football Player

Remains of a young man that were discovered 38 years ago have now been identified as a missing football player whose family has been desperately searching for him for decades. Redgrave Research Forensic Service, a forensics services company based out of Massachusetts, has identified the victim through DNA as William Joseph “Bill” Lewis, 19. Known as a John Doe for decades, Lewis’ skeletal remains were found on a farm not far from the Indiana city of Rensselaer in 1983. Investigators determined at the time that he had been killed at least one year prior; his identification was announced Thursday by authorities.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Esquire

The Michigan School Shooting Story Is Getting Worse and Worse

(Permanent Musical Accompaniment To The Last Post Of The Week From The Blog’s Favorite Living Canadian) The case of the Michigan school shooter went around the bend on Friday. First, the local prosecutors took the unusual—but, to my mind, completely justified—step of indicting the shooter’s parents for involuntary manslaughter. From the Detroit Free Press:
MICHIGAN STATE
BET

A Black Missouri Man Was Killed By White Neighbor Claiming Self-Defense

On November 3rd at 11:45 am, 28-year-old Justin King was shot and killed by his white neighbor, and witnesses are disputing the police’s chain of events as an attempted home invasion. According to NBC News, The Crawford County Sheriff's Department in Bourbon, Missouri said the homeowner "feared for his life”...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Radar Online.com

Man Arrested In Mexico For Allegedly Murdering His Girlfriend After Beating Her To A 'Bloody Pulp' During Thanksgiving Trip Abroad

A man from Spokane, Washington, Taylor Allen, was arrested in Mexico after allegedly murdering his girlfriend Sativa Transue during the couple's Thanksgiving trip abroad. Transue was found dead in their hotel room by a maid after guests at the hotel "heard screams in the middle of the night," according to Front Page Detective.
PUBLIC SAFETY
People

'Miracle' Girl, 11, Released from Hospital Nearly 3 Weeks After Dad Died Saving Her in Plane Crash

An 11-year-old girl is on the road to recovery after surviving a horrific plane crash in Michigan thanks to the heroic actions of her father. Laney Perdue has spent the last two and a half weeks at Helen DeVos Children's Hospital and Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital recovering from injuries that she sustained in the Nov. 13 plane crash, according to NBC affiliate WOOD-TV.
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Ex-girlfriend of Waukesha parade attack suspect says she is ‘mortified’ that she fathered his child

The former girlfriend of the man accused of driving his car into a Christmas parade crowd near Waukesha, Wisconsin, said she was embarrassed to be the mother to his children. Darrell Brooks, 38, was charged on Tuesday with five counts of intentional homicide after he allegedly drove his car into a crowd watching a Christmas parade on Sunday. Six people were killed and more than 50 others injured. A former girlfriend spoke with The New York Post, telling the outlet she was "mortified" by the violent event and could not sleep. The woman, who was not named by the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Sativa Transue: Boyfriend arrested in hotel bathrobe for allegedly beating US tourist to death at Mexico resort

The boyfriend of a woman from Washington, who was found dead in her Cancun hotel room, has been arrested for her murder. Sativa Transue, 26, and her boyfriend Taylor Allen, 31, were vacationing for the Thanksgiving holiday in Cancun, Mexico.A hotel worker found her inside her room on 27 November and called 911 to report an unconscious woman. According to the Mexican police, Transue was killed the previous night, on 26 November. Her boyfriend had been drinking and allegedly beat her to death, reported Law & Crime. The motive has not yet been ascertained.Her mother, Jayme Bolieu, said her...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Men offer to buy daughter outside school - police

Three men holding "a large amount of money" offered to buy a woman's young daughter, police have said. The mother and child were walking along Batemoor Road, Sheffield, at about 08:20 GMT on Wednesday when three men approached her. When the woman refused and ran towards nearby Lower Meadows School,...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy