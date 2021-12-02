ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davis, CA

Davis retail software company Engage3 raises $35 million in private equity

By Mark Anderson
Sacramento Business Journal
Sacramento Business Journal
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Engage3, a Davis-based developer of analytics software for retail companies, has...

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Fortune

Fintech founder predicts the biggest 4 banks will be worth ‘less than $100 billion’ in 5 years

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. With the pandemic spurring an unprecedented, tech-driven shift in financial services, top fintech executives and investors at Fortune’s Brainstorm Tech conference on Wednesday discussed the “tension” between the financial industry’s old and new guards. Traditional...
SOFTWARE
crowdfundinsider.com

UK’s Global Investment Firm abrdn Confirms Plans to Acquire Interactive Investor

(LON: ABDN) has confirmed its plans to acquire 100% of UK’s subscription-based investment platform Interactive Investor for £1.49 billion. As mentioned in the announcement, abrdn and Interactive Investor have a shared vision “of the growth and development of the wealth market and a commitment to being the customer champion.” This acquisition will “significantly enhance our presence and growth opportunities within a fast-growing and attractive market.”
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

GTCR portfolio company Resonetics valued at $2.25 billion in minority stake sale to Carlyle

Private equity firms GTCR and Sverica Capital Management said Friday they sold a minority equity stake in portfolio company, Resonetics to funds affiliated with Carlyle in a deal that values the Nashua, N.H., medical micro-device manufacturer at about $2.25 billion. The firms did not disclose the dollar amount of the minority investment. Carlyle will join GTCR as a "meaningful shareholder" in Resonetics, the firms said. GTCR made its initial investment in Resonetics in 2018 in partnership with medical technology industry executive Robert "Chip" Hance. GTCR teamed up with Hance to form Regatta Medical in April 2017 to pursue opportunities in the medical device sector. In 2018, Regatta Medical announced a recapitalization transaction with Resonetics, for an undisclosed price. Sverica Capital management invested in Resonetics in 2014 and will retain a minority stake in the company.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
City
Davis, CA
Davis, CA
Business
Business Insider

Fundbox raises $100 million to fuel strong growth and bolster its SMB proposition

Fundbox raises $100 million to maintain its competitive edge. This year, Fundbox and several other SMB-focused fintechs expanded their product suites to delight customers with all-in-one propositions. Insider Intelligence publishes hundreds of insights, charts, and forecasts on the Fintech industry. Learn more about becoming a client.
MARKETS
smarteranalyst.com

BNY Mellon’s Pershing to Acquire Optimal Asset Management

This article was originally published on TipRanks.com. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK) announced that one of its companies Pershing has inked a deal to acquire Optimal Asset Management, Inc. to offer customized direct indexing solutions to clients. Shares of the American investment banking services holding company gained...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

American Express Global Business Travel confirms $5.3 billion merger deal with SPAC Apollo Strategic Growth

Shares of American Express Co. rose 0.8% in premarket trading Friday, after American Express Global Business Travel (GBT), which is 50% owned by AmEx, confirmed that it will go public through a merger with special-purpose acquisition company (SPAC) Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in a deal that values the combined company at $5.3 billion. The Wall Street Journal had previously reported that a deal was near. The merger will provide $1.2 billion in gross proceeds, including $335 million in private investment in public equity (PIPE) from investors including Zoom Video Communications Inc. , Sabre Corp. and Apollo Global...
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retail Software#Retail Companies#Software Company#Engage3#Arrowroot Capital
HIT Consultant

M&A: PE Firm Carlyle Acquires Health IT Solutions Provider CNSI

PE Firm Carlyle acquires CNSI, a provider of health information technology enterprise solutions from A&M Capital Partners. Global investment firm Carlyle (NASDAQ: CG) announced that affiliated funds managed by Carlyle have agreed to acquire CNSI from Alvarez & Marsal Capital Partners. CNSI provides innovative healthcare technology solutions for some of the most forward-thinking State and Federal clients. Financial details of the acquisition were not disclosed.
BUSINESS
Fortune

Supply chain risk, keeping top talent and capital investment—all on the radar of CFOs this week

What seemed like feasible solutions for supply chain woes actually didn’t pan out as expected, according to McKinsey & Company’s latest report. In 2020, 40% of senior supply chain executives surveyed planned on nearshoring (transferring a business operation to a nearby country) and increasing their supplier base, but only 15% said those efforts were completed in the past 12 months, the report found. Meanwhile, less than half (47%) of respondents said last year that increasing inventory of critical products was a priority; and in 2021, 61% said they’ve implemented that practice. In addition, 38% said in 2020 regionalization was key, yet just 25% said it was implemented. About 95% of respondents also said they have formal supply-chain risk-management processes. The most important step is for CFOs to work together with supply chain leaders as processes are formalized, said Knut Alicke, a McKinsey partner.
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Mexico’s Mendel secures $35M to tackle LatAm’s corporate spend management problem

The Mexico-based startup closed the $15 million Series A round and $20 million debt financing after participating in Y Combinator’s Winter 2021 cohort. ALLVP and Infinity Ventures, a firm founded by a trio of ex-PayPal execs, co-led the equity raise. A number of angel investors also participated, including Airbase founder and CEO Thejo Kote, Auth0 co-founder and CTO Matias Woloski, Mercado Libre CFO Pedro Arnt, Kavak COO Federico Ranero and Bain Capital’s Keri Gohman, among others.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Private Equity
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
pymnts

Express Delivery Startup Jokr Raises $260M at $1.2B Valuation

Instant grocery delivery startup Jokr closed a $260 million Series B funding deal that puts the company’s valuation at $1.2 billion, giving it unicorn status nine months after launching, according to a press release emailed to PYMNTS. Jokr plans to use the new infusion of capital to accelerate expansion plans...
FOOD & DRINKS
bizjournals

Paragon Energy Solutions acquired by private equity firm

Private equity firm Windjammer Capital Investors has acquired Fort Worth-based Paragon Energy Solutions, LLC in a partnership with the Paragon management team. The terms of the deal were not disclosed. Paragon is an independent provider of critical parts and services for the nuclear energy industry. The company has been delivering products to nuclear utility customers and providers for over 30 years.
BUSINESS
Tom's Hardware

Razer Proposes to Take Firm Private to Focus on Fintech and Software

The management of PC and peripherals maker Razer has formally announced plans to take the company private at a valuation of HK$24.70 billion ($3.17 billion), reports Reuters. A group led by executives and a private equity firm cited plans to take significant risks in a bid to pursue new business opportunities in fintech and software as the reasons for the proposal.
SOFTWARE
MarketWatch

Apollo to acquire Griffin Capital's wealth and asset management business with more than $5 billion in AUM

Apollo Global Management Inc. said Thursday it has agreed to acquire the U.S. wealth distribution and asset management businesses of Griffin Capital, adding more than $5 billion in assets under management. Terms of the deal were not disclosed, although the private-equity giant said it expects to close in the first half of 2022 and to be breakeven to per-share earnings in 2022 and become a "meaningful" driver of earnings growth in the coming years. Griffin was formed in 1995 and has built a track record as a provider of alternative investments to advisors in the U.S. "Griffin's approximately 60 client-facing distribution professionals work across the wealth management landscape and are particularly well-established in the independent channel, a complement to Apollo's focus to-date on private banks, wirehouses, RIAs and family offices," the company said in a statement. "Apollo intends to integrate the team into its Global Wealth business, rapidly scaling the strategic initiative. The acquisition also adds valuable technology, infrastructure and hundreds of distribution agreements to the Global Wealth platform." Apollo shares were not yet active premarket, but have gained 44% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 20%.
BUSINESS
bizjournals

Form D Friday: NFT specialist, Bitcoin ATM kiosk company raise millions

Join the Boston Business Journal for a discussion on the economy and looking ahead. Best People + Best Place = Best Results. The Best Places to Work program recognizes the importance of cultivating a great workplace culture as a competitive advantage. © 2021 American City Business Journals. All rights reserved....
MARKETS
beautypackaging.com

L’Oréal Partners with Climate Tech Company BreezoMeter

L’Oréal has entered a new multi-year research and tech partnership with BreezoMeter, a climate tech company. Based in Israel, BreezoMeter’s main goal is to improve the health and safety of billions of people worldwide by providing accurate and actionable environmental data and insights. Through this multi-year partnership, L’Oréal and BreezoMeter...
SKIN CARE
aithority.com

SatLease Capital Announces New Partnership With Blue C Mobile To Streamline SatCom Financing

SatLease Capital (SLC) announced a partnership with Blue C Mobile, a maritime satellite communications company specializing in providing simple, affordable, and flexible solutions for all industry segments from shipping, passenger, fishing, and O&G. SLC will provide custom-tailored and flexible financing solutions for Blue C Mobile customers. “This partnership is truly...
BUSINESS
Sacramento Business Journal

Sacramento Business Journal

Sacramento, CA
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
241K+
Views
ABOUT

The Sacramento Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/sacramento

Comments / 0

Community Policy