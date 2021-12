The BitMart fiasco showed some vulnerabilities of centralized cryptocurrency exchanges. But Huobi and Shiba Inu communities vowed to help. Over the weekend, BitMart suffered a large-scale security breach. It can be counted as one of the most devastating attacks to date wherein the hackers managed to siphon off $196 million worth of cryptocurrencies after compromising a private key that opened two hot wallets. But the communities of Seychelles-based Huobi and Shiba Inu (SHIB) have announced support to assist BitMart.

ECONOMY ・ 9 HOURS AGO