ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

Debt Collectors Can Now DM You On Social Media

By B-Ray
Club 93.7
Club 93.7
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau just gave debt collectors the green light to now text, email, and DM people on social media to receive payment for unpaid debts. If you thought dodging debt collectors was annoying before, now they'll be waiting for you on your favorite social media app like a...

club937.com

Comments / 0

Related
12 News

Revision to debt collecting rules allows companies to reach out via call, text or social media

ARIZONA, USA — Effective Tuesday, debt collectors can now contact consumers through social media when they seek repayment of unpaid debts. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau updated the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act to the digital age and added two new rules that clarify how debt collectors communicate with consumers using email, text messages or social media. The revision makes it clear what they can and cannot say when they make contact.
ECONOMY
KTEN.com

4 Surprising Kinds of People That Get a Loan Online

Originally Posted On: https://friendlylender.ca/articles/4-surprising-kinds-of-people-that-get-a-loan-online/. Many people assume everyone who applies for loans online must have some sort of grave financial instability. This is most often untrue, as there are many different types of people with diverse needs that apply for online loans every day. In this article, you will learn...
CREDITS & LOANS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Debt Collectors#Debts#Dm#Credit Karma
PC Magazine

The Feds Are Letting Debt Collectors Slide Into People's DMs

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau says that debt collectors are now allowed to text, email, and message people on social media. But don't worry—the bureau insists it's still illegal for collection agencies to actively harass someone over a debt they owe. (Right.) Debt collectors were previously limited to contacting people...
POLITICS
Android Police

Your next friend request might be from a debt collector

Debt collectors: they're dead set on keeping tabs on you, even when you'd rather not deal with them. In fact, they want to be your friends. And now they legally can be. New rules from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau came into effect on Tuesday laying out how collectors may behave when contacting you via text message, email, or, yes, even on social media. There are some consumer protections against harassment like a limit of seven calls in a 7-day period or within 7 days and a prohibition on lawsuits or threats of them against a debtor they're communicating with. While the rules put a limit on the number of calls a collector can make, they don't apply to "limited-information messages" which identify the collector and only invite the consumer to call back about a debt at some point.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
ABC 15 News

Check your bank statements as 'Google' scam grows

A scam involving unauthorized Google charges is hitting more accounts from different banks nationwide. We first let you know about the scam last month when Chase bank account holders were seeing the bogus charges. At that time, the amount we saw was always $13.01 from Google followed by a person...
TEXAS STATE
University of Florida

Fair Debt Collection Practices

For a lot of us, we don’t intend to leave a debt unpaid. For others, it is a tough decision that has to be made between buying groceries and medicine or paying the credit card payment. At some time or another, many of us end up with an outstanding debt on our credit report. Businesses trying to collect those debts have been known to harass or threaten debtors. Lucky for us, in 1977 the government put a law in place to protect consumers from those bad practices. Keep in mind, this law only applies to 3rd party debt collectors. Just recently, our legislators revised the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act (FDCPA) to account for new technologies.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Club 93.7

Club 93.7

Burton, MI
9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Club 93.7 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Flint, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy