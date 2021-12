Omicron cases in Scotland have jumped by 16 in the past 24 hours to 29, with a concert among the sources.First Minister Nicola Sturgeon warned they may rise “significantly” in the coming days as the variant is circulating in the community.The update comes as Scotland recorded 16 coronavirus-linked deaths and 2,432 new cases in the past 24 hours.Given the nature of transmission we would expect to see cases rise, perhaps significantly, in the days aheadNicola SturgeonPreviously, nine Omicron cases were linked to a single private event, but the First Minister said there are now several different sources of infections of...

